Lewandowski: Nobody Needs Pardoning Except ‘The Fake News For All The Lies’

Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published July 24, 2017 10:48 am

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Monday claimed the “fake news” should be more worried than Trump and his associates when it comes to needing a pardon.

“Look, I have not had a conversation with the President or any member of his team regarding his desire to pardon anybody,” Lewandowski said on MSNBC.

He said it is “completely” Trump’s prerogative “if he chooses to pardon somebody.”

“But right now there is nothing to pardon anybody from,” Lewandowski said. “Maybe we should pardon the fake news for all the lies.”

Trump on Saturday tweeted that “all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon.”

His claim came amid reports that Trump’s legal team is looking into the President’s ability to grant pardons with regard to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to the Washington Post, Trump has inquired about his authority to grant pardons to his staffers, family members and even himself.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer on Trump’s outside legal team, on Sunday said “pardons have not been discussed.”

“We have not, and continue to not, have conversations with the President of the United States regarding pardons,” Sekulow said.

Newly minted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Sunday that he and Trump discussed pardons during a meeting last week, however.

“I’m in the Oval Office with the President last week,” Scaramucci said. “We’re talking about that, he says he brought that up.”

