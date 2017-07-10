Conway To CNN: You Talk About Russia More Than You Talk About America

In a heated exchange Monday between White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and CNN host Chris Cuomo, Conway mocked the journalist for working at CNN and said the network is “invested” in creating a story about the President colluding with Russia to interfere with the U.S. election.

“We cannot convert wishful thinking to hard evidence. … If we were in court your side would not even survive a motion to dismiss because you’ve got nothing. On this one, Don Jr. has very clearly said he was told that there would be some kind of information helpful to the campaign. It quickly because very apparent there was not,” Conway said, when asked if she was concerned about reports that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last June. Conway said that having the campaign leaders like Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner present in the meeting was “standard procedure.”

“Let’s focus on what did not happen in that meeting. No information was provided that was meaningful. No action taken. Nothing,” she said.

Cuomo went on to ask Conway about the President’s son’s credibility now that it’s known he actually did meet with Russian officials, after publicly denying it.

“I admire your moxie sitting there with the CNN chyron right next to you talking about credibility issues,” Conway said.

She then accused Cuomo of trying to “produce something” by asking questions about President Donald Trump and his associates changing their position about working with Russian officials.

“What do you mean the President changed his story? The President had nothing to do with this meeting. You want to produce something because you’ve been invested for months now as a network in something that simply doesn’t exist,” she said. “Here is the unfair premise. That we are talking about this again. Yet again. That you talk about Russia more than you talk about America.”