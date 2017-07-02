TPM Livewire

Report: Senate Republicans Ask CBO To Score 2 Versions Of Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, meets with reporters following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sen. McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 2, 2017 12:05 pm

Republican senators have asked the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office to score two health care proposals, Axios reported on Saturday.

Axios reported, citing an unnamed Republican aide familiar with the discussions, that Senate Republicans asked the CBO to score one version of the bill including Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) proposal to bypass some insurance regulations and one version without it.

White House staffers on Sunday said Senate Republicans could vote on a health care bill as soon as the week after the July 4 recess.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said the White House looks forward to Republican lawmakers “coming back after this Fourth of July recess and getting the work done.”

White House director for legislative affairs Marc Short said the administration is “getting close.”

“We hope that we come back the week after recess, we’ll have a vote,” Short said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
