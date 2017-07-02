TPM Livewire

Price: Trump Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Too Distracted To Work On Health Care

Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., pauses on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published July 2, 2017

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Sunday said President Donald Trump is “absolutely” focused on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, amid the President’s feud with the media and lack of comment on health care.

“Conversations are ongoing as we speak. And, so, we look forward to, hopefully, them coming back after this Fourth of July recess and getting the work done,” Price said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“Not only has he unloaded on cable news hosts, including folks that I work with, but he seems to not be trying be helpful on health care publicly,” Chuck Todd pressed. “Last night, he holds a rally, of sorts. Didn’t talk about health care. He spent most of his time tweeting about anything other than health care. Is the president too distracted here to campaign for health care?”

“Absolutely not,” Price replied.

Later in the interview, Todd pressed again: “Why isn’t the president as devoted to this as you are?”

“Well, I think that he is, absolutely,” Price said. “The fact of the matter is that he can do more than one thing at a time.”

Trump continued his attacks on the press Sunday by tweeting a video of himself physically attacking a figure with CNN’s logo edited over their face, but did not offer any comment on the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
