White House Aide: GOP Is ‘Getting Close’ To Voting On Obamacare Repeal

White House director for legislative affairs Marc Short on Sunday said Republicans could vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within a few weeks.

“We’re getting close,” Short said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said that if Republicans cannot agree on a plan to replace Obamacare, they should “take care of the first step and repeal” the legislation before coming up with a replacement.

“We hope that we come back the week after recess, we’ll have a vote,” Short said.

He dismissed the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office’s report that 22 million more people would lose coverage by 2026 under the Republican bill than under current law.

“That’s ridiculous,” Short insisted. “That’s not losing, that’s choosing.”

He said Trump “this weekend is continuing to make calls to members to try to get the Senate package across the finish line.”

According to NBC News, Trump is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.