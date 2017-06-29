TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Top House Conservative Hopes House Can Vote Quickly On Senate O’Care Bill

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published June 29, 2017 12:54 pm
Views

House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows (R-NC) was spotted on the Senate side of the Capitol Thursday to take part in the discussions around the Senate Obamacare repeal bill. His hope is that the bill that the Senate eventually passes – assuming GOP leadership breaks the current impasse and gets 50 senators to support it – can be brought up for a quick vote in the House, Meadows told reporters, even though some conservatives so far have been skeptical of the draft Senate legislation released.

If the tweaks to the Senate bill that GOP leadership is currently making to legislation also put it in line with what House conservatives are demanding, Republicans can avoid a messy conference process where differences between the House and Senate bills would typically be hammered out. That means, the Senate’s repeal bill could be law in a matter of days after it passes the Senate, once the House votes to approve it and it gets President Trump’s signature.

Meadows said he is supportive of an amendment being pushed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to let insurers sell plans not compliant with the Obamacare market reforms Republicans have kept in their draft bill. Such an amendment could replace the waiver provision in the House bill pushed by Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) to win over House conservatives, Meadows suggested. He added that he is open to other ideas that lower premiums.

“If the Cruz consumer choice amendment gets there, yes i can support it without the McArthur amendment in there,” Meadows said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House Official Signals Flexibility On Preserving Obamacare Taxes 29 minutes ago

The director of President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council signaled Thursday that the White House...

Ryan: We’re Still ‘Perfectly On Time’ With Passing Health Care Bill 54 minutes ago

Despite the announced delay on Republicans' health care bill vote to give GOP senators more...

Ryan: Trump's Personal Attack On MSNBC Host Not 'Appropriate' (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said President Donald Trump's remarks attacking the...

Amid Trump's Attacks On MSNBC Host's Appearance, FLOTUS Stands By Her Man about 2 hours ago

First Lady Melania Trump, whose signature position is her stance against bullying on social...

Trump's Attack On Mika Brzezinski Is Apparently Too Much For Some GOPers about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's attack Thursday morning on "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski's appearance was apparently...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.