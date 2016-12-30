TPM is pleased to announce the winners of the Tenth Annual Golden Duke Awards recognizing the year's best purveyors of public corruption, outlandish behavior, The Crazy, nonsense and all relevant betrayals of the public trust. The awards are named in honor of former Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham, who epitomizes the iconic modern scandal.

Our celebrity judges—Susie Bright & Jon Bailiff, Megan Carpentier, Jeb Lund, Simon Maloy & Charles P. Pierce—waded their way through all 32 finalists in seven categories, and selected the winners.

Check out the lucky nominees and the reader emails that selected them here. And now, without further ado, the winners: