Trump Praises 'Very Smart' Putin For 'Great Move On Delay'
In a tweet published Friday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "great move" regarding an unspecified "delay."
House Dems Vow To Fight Back Against GOP Response To Sit-In
Obama To Meet With Hill Dems To Discuss Saving O'Care
N.C. Guv-Elect Cooper Sues Over Elections Law Stripping His Powers

12.30.2016 - 7:25 PM EDT

The Final Call!

This is important. If you feel like you need TPM, then TPM needs you. Simple as that. Take a moment and join us. Subscribe to Prime. It matters a lot. And you'll like it. Just click here.

- Josh Marshall
12.30.2016 - 6:00 PM EDT

Last Words on the 2016 Election: Not all Politics is Identity Politics

Several of us have criticized the Clinton campaign for relying on identity politics. Mark Lilla’s essay in the New York Times sparked the most fervent reaction. I want to discuss one of the calmer, but no less wrong-headed, responses that seems prevalent among Vox’s editors. Matthew Yglesias, David Roberts, and now Sean Illig have made the point, in Yglesias’s words, that “there is no other way to do politics than to do identity politics.” In other words, all politics is identity politics.

Read More →
- John Judis
12.30.2016 - 5:05 PM EDT

2016 Golden Duke Awards Winners Announced!

TPM is pleased to announce the winners of the Tenth Annual Golden Duke Awards recognizing the year's best purveyors of public corruption, outlandish behavior, The Crazy, nonsense and all relevant betrayals of the public trust. The awards are named in honor of former Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham, who epitomizes the iconic modern scandal.

Our celebrity judges—Susie Bright & Jon Bailiff, Megan Carpentier, Jeb Lund, Simon Maloy & Charles P. Pierce—waded their way through all 32 finalists in seven categories, and selected the winners.

Check out the lucky nominees and the reader emails that selected them here. And now, without further ado, the winners:

Read More →
- Danielle Keeton-Olsen, Annie Rees
12.30.2016 - 2:22 PM EDT

12.29.2016 - 9:58 PM EDT

The 'Innocent' Explanation of Trump's Behavior

One of the most interesting explanations I ever read of the CIA's behavior after the Kennedy assassination came from, of all people, Norman Mailer.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
12.29.2016 - 5:22 PM EDT

Snark Transit

The emergence of Russia's UK Embassy as Russia's designated anti-Obama snark channel is one of the more notable developments in the post-Cold War Era.

- Josh Marshall
12.29.2016 - 11:07 AM EDT

A Small, Big Point

Yesterday I wrote that this article on the UN resolution by Times of Israel editor David Horovitz was a must-read. I said that because the piece cuts against Horovitz's usual inclinations. Here's a new piece by Horovitz, now on Kerry's framework speech. This one is much more in line with those inclinations. Sadly it translates too, "We basically agree. You just didn't say it right."

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
12.28.2016 - 12:40 PM EDT

A Quick Reminder

A quick reminder we've scheduled both leading candidates for DNC Chair, Rep. Keith Ellison and Secretary Tom Perez, for in-depth interviews on The Josh Marshall Show podcast in early January.

- Josh Marshall
12.27.2016 - 9:42 PM EDT

Much Ado About Nothing

In the days since the US allowed the UN Security Council to vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has unleashed a fusillade of abuse aimed at the Obama White House, one likely unprecedented in the almost 70 year history of the US-Israel relationship, at least in terms of its public character. Adding to the uncanny nature of the dispute, Israel can claim that it is not attacking the United States but simply President Obama and his administration, since we are in the final liminal few weeks of the Obama administration, awaiting dramatic changes in under President Trump after January 20th. Minister of Culture Miri Regev spit out: "Obama is history. We have Trump." Indeed, Netanyahu's government has gone so far as to promise it will share "ironclad" evidence of Obama's perfidy with Trump after his inauguration. This of course builds on the efforts prior to the resolution in which Netanyahu enlisted Trump's assistance in a failed effort to block the vote.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
12.27.2016 - 9:00 PM EDT

12.27.2016 - 2:34 PM EDT

Why You're Fooling Yourself About 'Fake News'

"Fake News" is now the bright, shiny object of the post-2016 election America, referring to everything from Russian propaganda and for-profit, Macedonian bullshit farms to the more familiar "Fox News", willfully tendentious right-wing propaganda from Fox, Drudge, Limbaugh and more. The topic has ranged out from the world of politics to big think discussions in the worlds of journalism, the technology industry, the advertising industry and more. We know it's truly arrived as a conceptual artifact because the right is now adopting it as its own cudgel against what it's long called the "liberal media." But in the narrow frame of political activism, I think many of us are indulging in our own form of wishful thinking or self-delusion when it comes to "fake news".

Read More →
- Josh Marshall

Fox News Apologizes For False Numbers In Food-Stamp Fraud Report
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Office Of Government Ethics Head Was Behind Trump Divestiture Tweetstorm
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Judge Delays NC Elections Board Law After Lawsuit Filed By Gov.-Elect
BY Tierney Sneed
Livewire
Publisher Moving Forward With Milo Yiannopoulos Book Despite Backlash
BY JOSEPH PISANI
News
Giuliani On Russia: Intel Obama Has Received 'Incompetent Or Politicized'
BY Kristin Salaky
Livewire
GOPer Suggests Rolling Back Guidelines For Combating College Sexual Assault
BY Kristin Salaky
Livewire
Putin: Russia Won't Expel US Diplomats In Response To Sanctions
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Spox: 'Nothing Scheduled' Between Trump, Putin
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
School Board Votes To Oust Paladino Over Comments About Obamas
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Crews Search For Missing Plane In Lake Erie Near Cleveland
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
News
The Forgotten Fighter Who Led The Way For Women’s Suffrage
BY LINDA J. LUMSDEN
Longform

