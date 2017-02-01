Send Comments & News Tips
Sections
Published Since 2000
Email Shows Trump Team Initiated Effort To Replace Inspectors General
Before his inauguration, President Donald Trump's transition team told inspectors general that they would only stay on in the Trump administration temporarily, according to an email.
Report: White House Will No Longer Send Aides On Air At CNN
Trump Shows Off His Black History Chops, Big League (VIDEO)
Flynn: 'We Are Officially Putting Iran On Notice' After Missile Test

Editors' Blog

02.1.2017 - 10:56 AM EDT

Inside the Trump-CNN Phony War

Donald Trump's 'war' with CNN has been the most consistent media-bashing theme from him for the last 18 months. But it is as phony as they come. CNN has quite simply been more compliant with Trump than any other news organization. This isn't a knock at the journalists. Some of them recently have been quite good. And I wouldn't say, in general, that they've been worse than their cable news colleagues. But from the business and programming side they've been the most accommodating. Think about it. What other network has a permanent list of pro-Trump pundits on payroll?

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.31.2017 - 8:03 PM EDT

The Fight in the Borderlands

When we think about the politics of this moment and how we can predict, even in general outlines, what is to come, the most salient question is whether political gravity still exists and functions. By any historical standard, President Trump is almost catastrophically unpopular. Presidents enter office with high approval ratings, usually well over 60%. By most measures, Trump is already under 40%. Presidents seldom get more popular than they were at the outset.

By every standard, Trump is courting even greater unpopularity and sowing the seeds of an electoral backlash in two years. And yet, history shouldn't have allowed us to get here in the first place. By most conventional wisdom it should have been extremely difficult for Donald Trump to be elected President. And yet he was. So today people on both sides of the ideological divide - half emboldened, the other half demoralized - think that political gravity simply doesn't apply anymore.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.31.2017 - 7:30 PM EDT

Ask your immigration Qs to Tom Jawetz, VP of Immigration Policy @ American Progress, today at 1 p.m.

Tom Jawetz is the Vice President of Immigration Policy at American Progress. He previously served as chief counsel on the Immigration Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee and has advised members of Congress and congressional staff on all areas of immigration law and policy. Tom will join us in The Hive on Wednesday 2/1 at 1 p.m. EST for a discussion about immigration. Feel free to submit questions about immigration policy, legal issues, civil rights for immigrants and more. If you'd like to participate but don't have a Prime membership, sign up here.

- Joe Ragazzo
01.31.2017 - 7:17 PM EDT

There's More

This Washington Post article says President Trump is now considering an executive order focused on deporting legal immigrants.

- Josh Marshall
01.31.2017 - 1:03 AM EDT

This is The Big Story

For all the pyrotechnics at the Justice Department today, this may be the bigger story. There's been confusion over the last three days over whether Republicans on Capitol Hill were briefed, consulted or involved in writing President Trump's now infamous immigration executive order. The White House has said they were. Republicans on the Hill said the first they heard of it was in news reports.

Now we have an explanation.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.30.2017 - 11:30 PM EDT

Ask your immigration Qs to Tom Jawetz, VP of Immigration Policy @ American Progress, tmw at 1 p.m.

Tom Jawetz is the Vice President of Immigration Policy at American Progress. He previously served as chief counsel on the Immigration Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee and has advised members of Congress and congressional staff on all areas of immigration law and policy. Tom will join us in The Hive on Wednesday 2/1 at 1 p.m. EST for a discussion about immigration. Feel free to submit questions about immigration policy, legal issues, civil rights for immigrants and more. If you'd like to participate but don't have a Prime membership, sign up here.

- Joe Ragazzo
01.30.2017 - 10:30 PM EDT

Truly An Expert on the Subject

Trump's voter fraud guru (the guy behind the 3 to 5 million illegal voters claim) is registered to vote in three states.

- Josh Marshall
01.30.2017 - 10:30 AM EDT

Don't Keep Him Waiting

As a friend noted last night, this Times article about Steve Bannon is as much about Mike Flynn as Bannon. It's good news, bad news. Good news: Flynn is already being sidelined in his role as National Security Advisor. Bad news: he's being supplanted by Steve Bannon.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.29.2017 - 9:17 PM EDT

Just Hate

This is a delicate, unlovely point. But I believe it is an important one to make sense of the present moment. People do ugly things when they are scared - both individuals and great masses of people. After 9/11, the US dramatically clamped down on immigration - in some ways that were sensible, in other ways that were simply wrong. But the country had just seen thousands of its citizens slaughtered in a daring and catastrophic terrorist attack in the heart of one of its greatest cities. So much ugly and self-destructive grew out of that moment, much of which still provides the context of the world we live in and struggle with today. But for those of us who were well into adulthood at the time, the sense of threat and danger in late September 2001 were palpable. People were scared and they were angry.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.29.2017 - 8:34 PM EDT

It's only been a Week, but I've already had enough of Trump's Presidency

I did not vote for Donald Trump, but I thought that as a matter of respect for the American system, people who opposed his candidacy should not be seeking to impeach him before he even took office or should be urging their fellow citizens not to listen to his inaugural address. Elected officials deserve a chance to show how they will govern.

Read More →
- John Judis
01.29.2017 - 8:29 PM EDT

Trump's Willing Cheerleaders

One thing to note with everything we're seeing this weekend. Folks like Reince Priebus were supposed to be the ones to keep the Trump White House on something like the straight and narrow. That never really made sense to me. But that was the idea. That is clearly not happening. But as a colleague pointed out to me this evening, it's Priebus who is the most visible cheerleader defending the ugliest and most feral Trump White House actions. He was out today defending the egregious de-Judaized Holocaust statement. He's insisting the weekend immigration debacle is making America great again. He's not just on board. He's the top cheerleader.

Read More →
- Josh Marshall
01.29.2017 - 6:44 PM EDT

Trump In Full Defensive Crouch

Could the White House have been unprepared for the backlash to the "extreme vetting" executive order? It beggars belief, but the tone of this new statement directly from the President is defensive (I do too have "compassion" for the "suffering"), wounded ("This is not about religion"), self-justifying (Obama did the same thing!), lashing ("this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting"), and bewildered (Why doesn't the media recognize my good intentions?).

Here's the full statement:

Read More →
- David Kurtz

More From Our Editors

Truly An Expert on the Subject

Don't Keep Him Waiting

Just Hate

It's only been a Week, but I've already had enough of Trump's Presidency

Trump's Willing Cheerleaders

Trump In Full Defensive Crouch

Here and Ready

Bannon's Deathly Hand

Off The Rails

Spicer Has His Own Awkward And Confusing Frederick Douglass Moment (VIDEO)
Share
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Senate GOP Bypasses Dem Boycott of Mnuchin, Price By Suspending Rules
Share
BY Caitlin MacNeal
Livewire
WH Spokesman Accuses Schumer Of 'Stalling All Of' Trump's Nominees
Share
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
White Nationalist Praises Trump For 'De-Judification' Of The Holocaust
Share
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Spicer 'Confident' DeVos Will Be Confirmed Despite Some GOP Oppo
Share
BY Matt Shuham
Livewire
Spicer Sidesteps Question On Steve Bannon's Past Comments About Islam
Share
BY Matt Shuham
Livewire
Jerry Falwell Claims He Will Lead Higher Education Task Force
Share
BY Caitlin MacNeal
Livewire
Detroit Man Says His Mother, A Green Card Holder, Died Due To Travel Ban
Share
BY Allegra Kirkland
Livewire
Trump Trashes CNN As 'Fake News' In Black History Month Session
Share
BY Esme Cribb
Livewire
Trump's Executive Order On ACA Left Insurers In The Dark, Too
Share
BY Tierney Sneed
Dc
The Forgotten Fighter Who Led The Way For Women’s Suffrage
Share
BY LINDA J. LUMSDEN
Longform

LiveWire

WH Spokesman Accuses Schumer Of 'Stalling All Of' Trump's Nominees 2 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer...

Spicer 'Confident' DeVos Will Be Confirmed Despite Some GOP Opposition 16 minutes ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that he had “100 percent confidence”...

Spicer Sidesteps Question On Steve Bannon's Past Comments About Islam 40 minutes ago

The White House press secretary on Wednesday sidestepped a question about past comments President...

Spicer Has His Own Awkward And Confusing Frederick Douglass Moment (VIDEO) about an hour ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that President Donald Trump "wants to...

Email Shows Trump Team Initiated Effort To Replace All Inspectors General about an hour ago

Before his inauguration, President Donald Trump's transition team told inspectors general, the independent watchdogs...

Cafe

Avishai: It's Not Too Early For The Next Democratic Ticket

Bernard Avishai

America's Failure — and Russia and Iran's Success — in Syria's Cataclysmic Civil War

John Judis

The Populist Wave: What the Austrian and Italian Elections Mean

John B. Judis

Trump, Free Speech, and Why Journalists Must be Activists

Dan Gillmor

Most Popular

    The Hive

    TOP DISCUSSIONS
    COMMENTS

    World News

    Heavy Fighting Flares Up In Eastern Ukraine

    Trump State Visit Plans Put Queen Elizabeth II In A 'Difficult Position'

    Police Now Say There Is Only One Suspect In Deadly Canada Mosque Shooting

    AP: Trump Tasked Kushner With Managing Dispute With Mexico Over Wall

    Iran To 'Retaliate' Against US For Immigration Ban Executive Order

    Israeli PM Netanyahu Endorses Trump's Southern Border Wall

    Don't Miss

    No White House Leaks Like This ... Until Now
    Share
    BY Josh Marshall
    Edblog
    Conway: WH Spox Wasn't Lying, He Was Just Offering 'Alternative Facts'
    Share
    BY Esme Cribb
    Livewire
    AP: Trump Complains Negative Press Means He Can't 'Enjoy' White House
    Share
    BY Esme Cribb
    Livewire
    American Rifle: A Biography Of The AR-15
    Share
    BY Reed Richardson
    Longform
    Chris Wallace Fires Back At Priebus' 'Ridiculous' Argument Over Crowd Size
    Share
    BY Esme Cribb
    Livewire
    The First Great African-American Filmmaker
    Share

    Mini Blogs

    5 Points On Trump's Nomination Of Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

    5 Points On The GOP's Push To Change Medicaid As We Know It

    THIS CHART: Obamacare Repeal Could Spend Most Of Its Savings On Tax Cuts

    THIS CHART: Who Wins And Loses With Obamacare Repeal Tax Cuts

    TPM DC

    Trump's Executive Order On Obamacare Left Insurers In The Dark, Too

    Share
    Tierney Sneed
    DC

    Orrin Hatch Lays Down The Gauntlet: Obamacare Taxes Must Go Immediately

    Share
    Lauren Fox
    DC

    Dems Finally Have A Chance For Revenge On SCOTUS, But Will They Take It?

    Share
    Lauren Fox
    DC
    Editor & Publisher
    Josh Marshall
    Managing Editor
    David Kurtz
    Senior Editor
    Catherine Thompson
    Reporters
    Tierney Sneed
    Lauren Fox
    Allegra Kirkland
    Newswriters
    Esme Cribb
    Caitlin Mac Neal
    Matt Shuham
    Editor-at-Large
    John B. Judis
    Front Page Editor
    Kristin Salaky
    Publishing Fellow
    Annie Rees
    Polling Intern
    Danielle Keeton-Olsen
    General Manager & General Counsel
    Millet Israeli
    Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
    Will Johnson
    Director of Product & Creative Development
    Derick Dirmaier
    Executive Publisher
    Joe Ragazzo
    Creative Solutions Manager
    Gayatri Surendranathan
    Director of Technology
    Matthew Wozniak
    Developers
    Matt Fortuna
    Ben Piggot
    Designer
    Christine Frapech
    Publishing Fellow
    Jackie Wilhelm
    @ 2016 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.