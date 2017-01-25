Send Comments & News Tips
Whistleblower Watchdog Fires Warning Across Trump's Bow
The Office of Special Counsel issued a reminder that any non-disclosure agreements or policies on employee communications must include language notifying federal employees of their whistleblower rights.
Chaffetz Says He's Wants To Review Trump's DC Hotel Lease
House GOPer Offers New Timeline On Obamacare Repeal Bill
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Editors' Blog

01.25.2017 - 8:07 PM EDT

Russian Spy Tied to DNC Hacking Arrested for Treason

I had seen references to this over the last two days. But those references were in publications I was not familiar with or, so I was told, in Russian language publications which I couldn't read. But now The New York Times is reporting that the number two man in the department which purportedly oversaw the hacking campaign against the Democratic party in the United States, Sergei Mikhailov, has been arrested for treason.

- Josh Marshall
01.25.2017 - 6:59 PM EDT

Keep Calm And ... WTF?

Glenn Thrush on the amazing (and wrong) anecdote Trump told congressional leaders at the White House to prove why mass voter fraud is such a problem.

- David Kurtz
01.25.2017 - 4:18 PM EDT

Watch Out, Donald

Government office that protects whistleblowers fires a warning shot across Trump's bow on gag orders and non-disclosure agreements. Here's the story.

- Josh Marshall
01.25.2017 - 12:37 PM EDT

Your Basic Primer on Why Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Are Bullshit

With President Trump lying about widespread vote fraud in the 2016 election (which he won!), I thought it was time for a refresher and primer on the entire issue of voter fraud.

TPM has been reporting on this story as one of the central points of our editorial focus for more than fifteen years. I'm proud to say there is probably no issue about which we have more institutional knowledge and few publications that have more institutional knowledge of or experience reporting on this issue.

Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States. Organized voter fraud (which is basically required to commit fraud at scale) is close to non-existent. And voter impersonation fraud - voting in the name of another person - all but never happens.

- Josh Marshall
01.25.2017 - 9:40 AM EDT

Technology Columnist Chris Mims Answering Qs About Our Tech Future, Today @ 1 p.m.

Christopher Mims writes Keywords, a weekly column on technology, for The Wall Street Journal. Before joining the Journal in 2014, he was the lead technology reporter for Quartz and has written on science and tech for publications ranging from Technology Review, Smithsonian, Wired, the Atlantic, Slate and other publications. Mims, who has degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology from Emory University, lives in Baltimore. Join him for a live chat on technology, science and innovation on Wednesday January 25 at 1 p.m. If you'd like to participate but don't have Prime, join here.

- Joe Ragazzo
01.25.2017 - 7:51 AM EDT

Critical Part of the Story

Hill Republicans are bewildered by the new President's on-going mania. But as long as he keeps implementing their policy agenda they're ready to ignore it.

- Josh Marshall
01.24.2017 - 5:50 PM EDT

That Sounds Right

Another candidate for DNC Chair was just on MSNBC making his case for himself, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. I've never heard of him before. But he closed out with this ....

Look, we've got a fight. We've also got to be fighting for our values. For far too long, Democratic strategy and policy has been organized completely around Republican strategy and policy.

- Josh Marshall
01.24.2017 - 12:34 PM EDT

Rep Price Attacks TPM In Senate Hearing!

It turns out that Rep. Tom Price, HHS nominee, doesn't like TPM much.

In today's hearing, Sen. Bill Nelson confronted Price with a 2012 story by TPM and another by Politico. The TPM piece was about Price's opposition to a ban on discriminating against people with preexisting conditions. The article was written by former TPMer Sahil Kapur, now of Bloomberg News. Pressed on the article, Price quipped, "Oh, well, now there's a reliable source," before denying the quote. As it happens, Politico had the same quote. TPM's story included a further discussion from an unnamed Price aide on why Price opposed the ban.

- Josh Marshall
01.24.2017 - 12:00 PM EDT

Technology Columnist Chris Mims Answering Qs About Our Tech Future, 1/24 @ 1 p.m.

- Joe Ragazzo
01.24.2017 - 9:50 AM EDT

Unconscionable

You probably know about the story. Zeke Miller of Time magazine, part of the White House press pool, incorrectly reported in the White House pool report that the bust of Martin Luther King (first brought into the White House by President Obama) had been removed and replaced with one of Winston Churchill. This turned out to be wrong. A short time later Miller corrected the report. The White House has been using this as proof of media perfidy for the last three days. But on Hannity last night, Kellyanne Conway wildly upped the ante, telling Sean Hannity that Miller is personally responsible for putting her life in danger.

- Josh Marshall
01.23.2017 - 10:49 PM EDT

No White House Leaks Like This ... Until Now

We now have a story from The Washington Post ("The first days inside Trump’s White House: Fury, tumult and a reboot") to match yesterday's from The Times ("Rocky First Weekend for Trump Troubles Even His Top Aides"). They are each a classic type for a major newspaper. Throw your biggest reportorial names at the story, talk to every one and put together an over-arching from-the-inside narrative. They are each fascinating, occasionally comic and in some ways horrifying reads. But there is an underlying, not-made-explicit message to both which is perhaps the most important. We are three days into the administration and the Trump White House leaks not so much like a sieve as a bucket with no bottom.

- Josh Marshall
01.23.2017 - 9:20 PM EDT

Unhinged (or Talking to Bannon)

Trump tells stunned congressional leaders that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants voted against him.

- Josh Marshall

BY Lauren Fox
Ryan: I'm 'Fine' With Trump Voter Fraud Probe Despite Having No Proof
BY Esme Cribb
Republicans Eye Tax Overhaul By August Recess
BY Lauren Fox
GOP Rep: Trump Pushed Ryan To Add Infrastructure To GOP Priority List
BY Tierney Sneed
Report: Top White House Advisers Have Private RNC Email Accounts
BY Matt Shuham
Kobach Says He Advised Trump On Voter Fraud Probe, Immigration Orders
BY Esme Cribb
Ryan: 'Different Ways Of Defining' Just How Mexico Will Pay For Trump's Wall
BY Esme Cribb
Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She Met With Assad During Secret Trip To Syria
BY Esme Cribb
Liz Cheney Wants Enhanced Interrogation To Come Back
BY Lauren Fox
Sen. John Thune: Torture Is Banned As 'A Matter Of Settled Law'
BY Lauren Fox
The Forgotten Fighter Who Led The Way For Women’s Suffrage
BY LINDA J. LUMSDEN
