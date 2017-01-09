Rep. Tom Price (R), arch-Medicare phase out supporter and Trump's nominee to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, sought special treatment for industry donors.
I wanted to remind everyone (readers and potential reporters) we're starting 2017 by building out our investigative team. Want to join us? Eager to dig and break big stories? See our listing here and apply.
Philip Klein has an important piece on the politics of Obamacare repeal in The Washington Examiner. It's dressed up with a lot of digs at the law and the promises which were made on its behalf - not all of which are unfair. But the key point he makes is very much on the mark. Republicans are going to have a very hard time with Obamacare repeal as long as they claim that no one will lose their coverage in the process.
Klein puts it this way.
Here's the letter Mitch McConnell sent to Harry Reid in 2009 laying out the rules he'd insist on for confirming presidential nominees. It seems like Trump really did change everything.
Kellyanne Conway: "You always want to go by what comes out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart."
Times of Israel: "The Palestinian truck driver who killed four IDF soldiers in a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Sunday was reportedly motivated to act after hearing a sermon at his local mosque attacking US President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."
We've got more detail on the corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. As we noted earlier, there appear to be two unconnected investigations. One a sleazy but not terribly remarkable gifts scandal, the other apparently more serious and involving a taped recording of Netanyahu.
Now the unidentified businessman in the latter case turns out to be Arnon Mozes, publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's biggest papers (Ynet is the online version and available in English). And it seems to involve a deal in which Netanyahu would limit the growth of Sheldon Adelson's free paper Israel Hayom in return for pro-Netanyahu coverage.
A week ago I wrote about monopoly and anti-trust and growing discussion about whether the hibernation of anti-trust enforcement is a driver not only of wealth and income inequality but political dysfunction in general. As I said, one of my goals this year is to educate myself enough to at least understand the debate. A week in, needless to say, I have not gotten that far. But I do have a couple articles to share. First is this overview of articles on the topic from The Washington Monthly, where I used to work years ago. Second is this new piece in the Monthly by Barry C. Lynn, who I'm quickly learning is the guy on this topic. Lynn has a group working on the topic at The New America Foundation.
This just out from Ha'aretz ...
Suspicions in the main corruption affair involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are backed by a tape documenting alleged contacts between Netanyahu and a businessman over mutual benefits, Haaretz has learned.
On this week's episode of The Josh Marshall Show I talk to Rep. Keith Ellison about his run to be Chair of the DNC. The full episode of the podcast is usually subscriber only. But we're making this episode available to everyone. Also a reminder: Next week I'll be talking to Labor Secretary Tom Perez about his run for DNC chair.
Set aside all Donald Trump's nonsense about disbelieving the intelligence agencies and insisting there's no evidence against Russia*. Set aside his amazingly public spat with those agencies. Set aside just why Russia did this. There's the simple fact that just two weeks before a new President is sworn into office, the country's intelligence agencies are publicly releasing a report claiming that the United States' great 20th century rival, Russia, conspired to assist in that new President's election. Step back and just absorb that. That is simply mind-boggling. Who could have imagined such a thing, such a confluence of events - the original act, the IC's claims - would ever happen. Here's the report.
[* ed.note: There's nothing crazy about being skeptical or disbelieving intelligence analyses. What's clear in this case is that if there are good reasons for skepticism, they have nothing to do with why Trump insists it's not true.]
As a lot of you have noticed, a lot of Republicans have stated clearly and publicly that no one will lose their health care coverage with the GOP's "repeal and delay" of Obamacare. That is a very hard to figure claim since they are backing themselves into having no money to insure 20 or 25 million people. But they're on the record. Here's that record, with the quotes, which will live on.