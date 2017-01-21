Send Comments & News Tips
Spicer Assails Media For 'Misrepresenting' Inauguration Crowd
“This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period,” Trump press secretary Sean Spicer claimed in a brief but animated appearance at the White House. “Both in person and around the globe."
Massive Protests Confront Trump
Repro Rights, Climate Change Spur Women's Marchers To Action
Metro Crowd For Women's March Surpasses Inauguration

Editors' Blog

01.21.2017 - 5:40 PM EDT

Spicer Crowd Size Presser

5:39 PM: After a delay of about an hour we appear to be moments away from what is expected to be a White House statement on the crowd size issue.

5:40 PM: Spicer complaining about MLK bust and giving various excuses why the inaugural crowd was much bigger than anyone said.

5:41 PM: Spicer claims crowd was the largest crowd ever to witness a presidential inauguration.

5:43 PM: Spicer is basically in primal scream mode now.

5:46 PM: Verbatim quote: "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Period. Both in person and around the globe."

On the one hand it is chilling, bizarre, un-American to see the President's spokesman begin the term excoriating and threatening the press, telling demonstrable lies, speaking with a palpable rage in his voice. On the other, the President and his toadies are on the second day almost vanishingly small. They are embarrassing themselves. They look silly. They look ridiculous. It is hard to be intimidated by ridiculousness. I suspect this will be the abiding duality of the Trump presidency.

Full video of Spicer after the jump.

- Josh Marshall
01.21.2017 - 4:51 PM EDT

Must Watch

Nearly impossible to capture the Trump remarks at CIA in words. Here's the video.

- David Kurtz
01.21.2017 - 4:30 PM EDT

National Insecurity

The first big initiative of the Trump administration will apparently be to contest the crowd-size estimates for his inauguration. Trump himself just went down that bizarre path at CIA headquarters, in front of the memorial to fallen CIA officers. And now we're awaiting a White House press briefing, where photos of the crowd, blown up to poster size, have been set out as props:

- David Kurtz
01.21.2017 - 3:37 PM EDT

Bizarre

Trump is spending a decent part of his informal speech to the staff of the CIA talking about how the press covered up how big his inaugural crowds were.

"We had a massive field of people. You saw them. Packed. I get up this morning and I turn on one of the networks and they show an empty field. I said wait a minute. I made a speech. I looked out. The field was ... it looked like a million, a million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practical nobody standing there."

- Josh Marshall
01.21.2017 - 3:05 PM EDT

What It's Like On The Ground In DC

Some of the reports from our Caitlin MacNeal and Allegra Kirkland at the march in DC here, here, here, here, and here.

- David Kurtz
01.21.2017 - 2:56 PM EDT

Jeff Sessions, Civil Rights Champion!

One of the outside groups supporting Jeff Sessions nomination as attorney general is running a TV ad in DC titled "Champion" that calls him a "civil rights champion" and associates him in images with Barack Obama, Joe Biden and John Lewis. It's a remarkable re-write of Sessions' life and career:

- David Kurtz
01.21.2017 - 12:20 PM EDT

Change Can Be Abrupt

Secretary of state when he awoke yesterday morning, and now just walking the dog down Pennsylvania Avenue during the women's march:

- David Kurtz
01.21.2017 - 11:05 AM EDT

Life Comes At You Fast

Yesterday's saddest trombone

(Photo: Jeff Malet)

- Josh Marshall
01.21.2017 - 9:23 AM EDT

Enough About Andrew Jackson

Trump's apocalyptic inaugural address was pure Steve Bannon, and a White House official now confirms that it was written by Bannon and Stephen Miller. In another of those weird recent attempts to draw historic parallels between Trump and Andrew Jackson, Bannon is quoted as saying, “I don’t think we’ve had a speech like that since Andrew Jackson came to the White House. It’s got a deep, deep root of patriotism.”

But if you read Jackson's first inaugural address, it is full of the modesty, humility, self-deprecation and traditional appeals to our better nature that are historically associated with presidential inaugural addresses. There is nothing in it on par with Trump's "American carnage."

- David Kurtz
01.20.2017 - 9:01 PM EDT

Trump Takes First Whack At Obamacare

In one of his first official acts as President, Donald Trump issued an executive order taking his first swing at Obamacare. The order, signed in the Oval Office this evening, directs the federal government "to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens" of the Affordable Care Act. But beyond its general emphasis on easing the burden and giving the states more flexibility, it doesn't offer specific guidance or direction.

The full text of the executive order:

- David Kurtz
01.20.2017 - 5:35 PM EDT

ICYMI

My thoughts on entering the Trump era.

- Josh Marshall
01.20.2017 - 4:55 PM EDT

It Was Unanimous

This is from President Trump's new official White House bio ...

Mr. Trump won the election on November 8 of 2016 in the largest electoral college landslide for a Republican in 28 years. He won over 2,600 counties nationwide, the most since President Reagan in 1984. Additionally, he won over 62 million votes in the popular vote, the highest all-time for a Republican nominee. He also won 306 electoral votes, the most for a Republican since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

- Josh Marshall

