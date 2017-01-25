I had seen references to this over the last two days. But those references were in publications I was not familiar with or, so I was told, in Russian language publications which I couldn't read. But now The New York Times is reporting that the number two man in the department which purportedly oversaw the hacking campaign against the Democratic party in the United States, Sergei Mikhailov, has been arrested for treason.
Glenn Thrush on the amazing (and wrong) anecdote Trump told congressional leaders at the White House to prove why mass voter fraud is such a problem.
Government office that protects whistleblowers fires a warning shot across Trump's bow on gag orders and non-disclosure agreements. Here's the story.
With President Trump lying about widespread vote fraud in the 2016 election (which he won!), I thought it was time for a refresher and primer on the entire issue of voter fraud.
TPM has been reporting on this story as one of the central points of our editorial focus for more than fifteen years. I'm proud to say there is probably no issue about which we have more institutional knowledge and few publications that have more institutional knowledge of or experience reporting on this issue.
Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States. Organized voter fraud (which is basically required to commit fraud at scale) is close to non-existent. And voter impersonation fraud - voting in the name of another person - all but never happens.
Christopher Mims writes Keywords, a weekly column on technology, for The Wall Street Journal. Before joining the Journal in 2014, he was the lead technology reporter for Quartz and has written on science and tech for publications ranging from Technology Review, Smithsonian, Wired, the Atlantic, Slate and other publications. Mims, who has degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology from Emory University, lives in Baltimore. Join him for a live chat on technology, science and innovation on Wednesday January 25 at 1 p.m. If you'd like to participate but don't have Prime, join here.
Hill Republicans are bewildered by the new President's on-going mania. But as long as he keeps implementing their policy agenda they're ready to ignore it.
Another candidate for DNC Chair was just on MSNBC making his case for himself, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. I've never heard of him before. But he closed out with this ....
Look, we've got a fight. We've also got to be fighting for our values. For far too long, Democratic strategy and policy has been organized completely around Republican strategy and policy.
It turns out that Rep. Tom Price, HHS nominee, doesn't like TPM much.
In today's hearing, Sen. Bill Nelson confronted Price with a 2012 story by TPM and another by Politico. The TPM piece was about Price's opposition to a ban on discriminating against people with preexisting conditions. The article was written by former TPMer Sahil Kapur, now of Bloomberg News. Pressed on the article, Price quipped, "Oh, well, now there's a reliable source," before denying the quote. As it happens, Politico had the same quote. TPM's story included a further discussion from an unnamed Price aide on why Price opposed the ban.
Christopher Mims writes Keywords, a weekly column on technology, for The Wall Street Journal. Before joining the Journal in 2014, he was the lead technology reporter for Quartz and has written on science and tech for publications ranging from Technology Review, Smithsonian, Wired, the Atlantic, Slate and other publications. Mims, who has degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology from Emory University, lives in Baltimore. Join him for a live chat on technology, science and innovation on Wednesday January 25 at 1 p.m. If you'd like to participate but don't have Prime, join here.
You probably know about the story. Zeke Miller of Time magazine, part of the White House press pool, incorrectly reported in the White House pool report that the bust of Martin Luther King (first brought into the White House by President Obama) had been removed and replaced with one of Winston Churchill. This turned out to be wrong. A short time later Miller corrected the report. The White House has been using this as proof of media perfidy for the last three days. But on Hannity last night, Kellyanne Conway wildly upped the ante, telling Sean Hannity that Miller is personally responsible for putting her life in danger.
We now have a story from The Washington Post ("The first days inside Trump’s White House: Fury, tumult and a reboot") to match yesterday's from The Times ("Rocky First Weekend for Trump Troubles Even His Top Aides"). They are each a classic type for a major newspaper. Throw your biggest reportorial names at the story, talk to every one and put together an over-arching from-the-inside narrative. They are each fascinating, occasionally comic and in some ways horrifying reads. But there is an underlying, not-made-explicit message to both which is perhaps the most important. We are three days into the administration and the Trump White House leaks not so much like a sieve as a bucket with no bottom.
Trump tells stunned congressional leaders that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants voted against him.