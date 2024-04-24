Chef’s Kiss

There’s going to be a lot to talk about tomorrow with these new fake electors indictments out of Arizona. In fact, there’s so much happening in the news at the moment it’s a bit hard to keep your head straight. But I wanted to note just one exquisite point. One of the indictees is Christina Bobb, OANN talking head turned Trump lawyer, who just last month was appointed as the new head of the RNC’s “election integrity” chief. So yes, the GOP’s head of election integrity has now been charged with election subversion and election fraud. So we’re off to a strong start.
Latest
11 hours agoConservatives Weave Anti-Abortion Fantasyland To Allow Emergency Room Abortion Bans
1 day agoProsecutors Build Towards The Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Scheme
2 days agoTrump Opening Statements: ‘Election Fraud,’ Fake News, And An Appeal To Exhaustion
2 days agoLiberal Justices Come Out Swinging In Uphill Battle Over Criminalizing Homelessness
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 24, 2024 7:56 p.m.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has obtained a state grand jury indictment in her probe of the Trump’s 2020 fake…
-
|April 24, 2024 2:11 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss the start of arguments…
-
|April 24, 2024 11:28 a.m.
I routinely tell people not to look at every single poll but to focus on trends over time. That is,…