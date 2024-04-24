BREAKING …

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has obtained a state grand jury indictment in her probe of the Trump’s 2020 fake electors scheme – and she went higher up the chain than might have been expected.

The names of the most tantalizing defendants are redacted in the indictment because they haven’t been served yet, but reading in context and based on other news reports, they are Trump White Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis and Mike Roman.

Epshteyn’s indictment is particularly striking. He has coordinated much of Trump’s legal defense as a quasi-general counsel and had not been previously been charged in any of the Trump-related cases.

Another 11 people including, former state GOP Chair Kelli Ward, are also named in the indictment. Not named, but obviously a cooperator in the investigation, is former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

More tomorrow!