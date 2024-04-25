Trump’s Immunity Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card Finally Goes Before The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court finally hears Donald Trump’s attempt to knock the legs out from under Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case on Thursday. The arguments come over four months after Smith initially asked the justices to decide whether Trump could claim sweeping immunity to protect him from prosecution related to the insurrection.
So far, a district judge and D.C. Circuit panel both ruled against Trump’s unprecedented interpretation of presidential power.
The arguments begin at 10 a.m. ET; you can listen along to the audio here.
Follow our live coverage below:
