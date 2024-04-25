LIVE COVERAGE

Trump’s Immunity Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card Finally Goes Before The Supreme Court

April 25, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business ... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 25, 2024

The Supreme Court finally hears Donald Trump’s attempt to knock the legs out from under Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case on Thursday. The arguments come over four months after Smith initially asked the justices to decide whether Trump could claim sweeping immunity to protect him from prosecution related to the insurrection.

So far, a district judge and D.C. Circuit panel both ruled against Trump’s unprecedented interpretation of presidential power.

The arguments begin at 10 a.m. ET; you can listen along to the audio here.

Follow our live coverage below:

More Less

Comments
