Dueling Live Blogs!

By
|
April 25, 2024 10:04 a.m.
Kate Riga is liveblogging the Supreme Court oral arguments on Trump’s insane presidential immunity claims here.

Josh Kovensky is liveblogging the Trump hush-money trial here.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
