Case Highlighting The Cruelty Of Anti-Abortion Regimes Hits The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case centered on whether emergency room doctors can provide abortions to women who need them to avoid serious illness and permanent damage — or whether they have to withhold medical care until those women are nearly dead.

The case comes out of Idaho, where the Biden administration says that the state’s abortion ban — with only an exception to prevent the death of the woman — must be superseded by a federal statute requiring hospitals taking in Medicare funds to stabilize patients by whatever means necessary.

The Supreme Court already interceded unusually early to let the Idaho ban go into effect while the case is litigated (not a good sign for abortion rights).

Listen to arguments here.

Who we'll hear from

Up first, for Idaho et al: Joshua Turner

For the government: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

Then Turner again for rebuttal