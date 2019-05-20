No One Seems To Feel Bad About Nigel Farage Getting Hit With A Milkshake

Far-right British politician Nigel Farage received a sticky cold shower on Monday, much to the internet’s collective glee.

The Brexit Party leader was making a campaign stop at Newcastle when a man walked up and hurled a milkshake at him.

In the video, a dripping Farage can be heard grumbling to his security team that he could’ve seen the attack coming “a mile away.”

Paul Crowther, the milkshake-wielder, was immediately arrested. He told the Guardian that it was a banana and salt caramel milkshake and that he had zero regrets.

“I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose,” Crowther said.

roger that we have a milky boy on our hands. i repeat: the boy is milky. he's a very milky boy, over pic.twitter.com/Ob9hU49G0q — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) May 20, 2019

Opinion: Nigel Farage getting hit by a milkshake isn't funny, it's absolutely hilarious https://t.co/HUuMul2k2s — The Independent (@Independent) May 20, 2019

if someone threw a milkshake at me, I would simply tear off the breakaway suit I was wearing and then defeat them with logic — Dr. Bennett Dump (@KrangTNelson) May 20, 2019

Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

The Brexit Party: we have nothing to fear from Brexit – we survived the Blitz! The Brexit Party [5 minutes later]: I'm hiding in a bus because I'm scared of milkshakes https://t.co/B6wO6gOaPm — Katie Spalding (@supermathskid) May 20, 2019

throwing multiple milkshakes at a fascist is called a "nigel barrage", thank's — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) May 20, 2019

I’ll have what he’s wearing but in Strawberry #Milkshake pic.twitter.com/66Z5jKMzAJ — jon potts (@jabberwocky43) May 20, 2019

Whoever made this deserves to take the rest of the week off. 😂 #MilkShake pic.twitter.com/XjWcV6aWz3 — francesca🌹 (@_cesc) May 20, 2019

Besides leading the charge to Brexit, Farage has made several appearances on this side of the pond to boost President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He even became a subject of scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.