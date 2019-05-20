Latest
8 mins ago
After AL Abortion Ban’s Bad Press, Some GOPers Change Tune On Abortion Access
on February 22, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
43 mins ago
Trump Wants McGahn To Defy House Subpoena For Testimony
47 mins ago
GOPer Amash Hops Back On Twitter To Defend Against Colleagues’ Criticism
world-news

No One Seems To Feel Bad About Nigel Farage Getting Hit With A Milkshake

By
May 20, 2019 3:30 pm

Far-right British politician Nigel Farage received a sticky cold shower on Monday, much to the internet’s collective glee.

The Brexit Party leader was making a campaign stop at Newcastle when a man walked up and hurled a milkshake at him.

In the video, a dripping Farage can be heard grumbling to his security team that he could’ve seen the attack coming “a mile away.”

Paul Crowther, the milkshake-wielder, was immediately arrested. He told the Guardian that it was a banana and salt caramel milkshake and that he had zero regrets.

“I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose,” Crowther said.

Besides leading the charge to Brexit, Farage has made several appearances on this side of the pond to boost President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He even became a subject of scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

More World-news
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: