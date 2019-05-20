Egged Australian Senator Who Blamed Muslims For NZ Shootings Loses Election

Fraser Anning, the far-right Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigrants for the New Zealand mosque shootings, was voted out of office during Australia’s elections this weekend.

After an Australian white supremacist shot up two mosques and killed 50 people in New Zealand, Anning made a shocking statement in which he blamed the massacre on immigration programs “which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

“Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators,” Anning said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who won re-election, condemned Anning’s “disgusting” comments at the time.

“Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament,” said Morrison.

Anning’s remark also earned him a raw egg smashed in the back of his head by teenager Will Connolly, aka Eggboy, in a video that immediately went viral.

Watch the egging below: