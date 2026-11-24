Blanche Reportedly Cleared Huang

The Nvidia imbroglio is a little out of my lane when viewed strictly as the biggest national security scandal of all time or as the peak of the AI financial bubble or as CEOs behaving badly.

But it manages to be all of those things and also a new and stunning example of the culture of impunity for the techno-authoritarian oligarchy that was heralded by President Trump’s re-election. Trump and the tech billionaires sustain and reinforce each other’s predilections for an accountability free-zone in which they can operate freely, avoid legal consequences, pay low taxes, enjoy dalliances with subordinates, and cosplay as masters of the universe.

President Trump’s direct involvement in the restoration of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia is simply without precedent. Trump not only called into the meeting of the Nvidia board and all but demanded (on what terms we do not know yet) that it reinstate Huang despite his serial lying to his own directors, but he essentially leaked the news yesterday to Liz Landers of PBS before the markets opened. The opportunities for corruption around that one bit of insider information could be a whole scandal of its own.

But Trump did not proceed — and may not have proceeded — without the clean bill of health that Huang received from Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to the WSJ:

Over the weekend, Attorney General Todd Blanche presented an opening. The nation’s top law enforcement officer informed Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Saturday that Huang wasn’t the target or the subject of any Justice Department investigation, adding that the department had no evidence to suggest that he had broken laws or was a national security risk, according to U.S. officials.

That by itself is an astounding position for the attorney general to take, given the reported intelligence concerns around Huang’s honeypot vulnerability, the national security concerns around the alleged transshipment of Nvidia chips to China in violation of export restrictions, and the attorney general’s dual role in law enforcement and counterintelligence.

We may never know if what Blanche told Trump and Vance was literally true or what he thought they wanted to hear or what they told him they wanted to hear — or was made true by Trump ordering it to be so. It was not apparently the first time Trump has come to the rescue of a tech billionaire.

Even as the news of Huang’s reinstatement was breaking, Trump was bragging on national TV about previously protecting Elon Musk during Trump I from unspecified accountability. It is similarly unclear whether this is a truthful recounting of an actual episode or something Trump needed or wanted to be true:

Trump: "I protected Elon in my first term … you wouldn't have Elon if it wasn't for me. And a certain incident took place, which was a tough incident." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-23T16:08:19.274Z

I often think back to the Solyndra “scandal.” If you don’t remember, Republicans tried to made the collapse of the solar panel maker (which had received loan guarantees from the Obama administration) the signature scandal of Obama’s first term and derail his 2012 re-election. It was a byword for scandal before Benghazi. For a while, it injected “crony capitalism” into the political vernacular. It was, in Republican’s telling, everything wrong with the intersection of government and industry. And it was all bullshit.

Like so much else about modern Republicanism, Solyndra was a projection. It presaged the Trump con of accusing Democrats of the precise corrupt thing he was already doing or would later go on to do. Even if everything about the made-up Solyndra scandal had turned out to be true (and, again, it wasn’t), it would be massively dwarfed by the Nvidia scandal — and a few dozen other similar Trump II depredations which has the WSJ warning about “state capitalism.”

Coming into Trump II, one of the big unknowns was whether corporate America would hold the line or be coopted by the regime. We now know how quickly some companies capitulated, and how far-reaching Trump’s effort would go to cement his political power by interweaving it with direct economic control over companies and industries.

I was hopeful that the midterm election shellacking marked the high water mark for Trump’s crony capitalism. But now Jensen Huang is back, and we’re in for at least another two years of this.

Was Alice Huang Really a ‘Spy’?

The WSJ digs in on the complexities:

Interviews with current and former U.S. intelligence officials, lawmakers and China analysts suggest the spy-or-not-a-spy question misses a broader point. The greater challenge, they say, is that China’s intelligence services have grown so expansive and opportunistic under Xi that the line between a recruited agent and an unwitting asset has blurred—making it harder to assess the damage and easier to dismiss the threat.

Raskin Targets Don Jr.’s Biz Interests

Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD), the incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding information from four companies that reportedly saw big investments from Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital Management, and experienced favorable federal government actions.

The companies and the actions that Raskin is interested in:

Hadrian Automation : The “nascent” defense contractor received almost a billion dollars in military contracts under Trump II.

: The “nascent” defense contractor received almost a billion dollars in military contracts under Trump II. Juul : The vape company benefited from FDA authorization and approval for e-cigarette products.

: The vape company benefited from FDA authorization and approval for e-cigarette products. Polymarket : The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and DOJ closed investigations of the prediction market company last year, and CFTC cleared the way for it to acquire a derivatives exchange.

: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and DOJ closed investigations of the prediction market company last year, and CFTC cleared the way for it to acquire a derivatives exchange. GrabAGun: The online gun retailer benefitted from an ATF proposed rule that would make online firearm purchasing easier.

Polygraphs for Trump Appointees at DOJ?

Attorney General Todd Blanche’s chief of staff warned top DOJ political appointees that they may be polygraphed to determine who’s been leaking to the press, Bloomberg reports.

Omar Hung Out To Dry by House Counsel

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of D.C. ordered the unsealing of heavily redacted court filings surrounding the FBI search of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home. Among the revelations in the unsealed filing (which did not include the search warrant itself):

Prosecutors are reaching all the way back to 1980 in search of evidence that Omar, 44, has “committed [redacted] crimes over decades—beginning long before she was ever in Congress.”

Ahead of the search, U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh ordered prosecutors to institute safeguards to prevent her legislative work from being swept up in the search, in violation of the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, and expressed frustration that they didn’t initially take his concerns seriously.

Sharbaugh apparently ordered prosecutors to notify House General Counsel Matthew Berry before conducting the search, but prosecutors reported that he “refused to be involved” and took the position that Speech or Debate Clause protections “do not extend to a Member’s private residence.”

The House general counsel seemingly failing to come to Omar’s defense is a startling departure under Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from the House’s usual reflexive defense of its institutional interests.

Meanwhile …

The powerful El Niño in the Pacific is pushing global temperatures to record-breaking departures from the 30-year norm.

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