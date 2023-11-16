Where Things Stand: The George Santos Edition

Even in the deep and murky annals of congressional corruption, there’s no one quite like Rep. George Santos (R-NY). Who else, after all, could hope to match the sheer mendacity or the brazenness of his alleged scams?

Santos has put himself forward as a martyr and victim of Deep State conspiracy even as investigators and reporters — including the team at TPM — have tracked a money trail with funds seemingly getting taken from his donors’ pockets and spent on various excesses including luxury goods, cosmetic treatments, and gambling. It’s as if Santos were a planetary convergence of political scandal, a once-in-a-lifetime alignment of grifting, lying, and adopting a perpetually scandalized tone in response to it all. He is the ultimate reflection of MAGA-era Republican politics, the corruption of an entire political moment made incarnate in one person.

And, of course, as faithful readers know, TPM has been at the forefront of breaking news about and chronicling Santos’s unprecedented scandalousness the whole way. Our coverage began late last year with exposés on Santos’ murky past at a company that the SEC characterized as a “classic Ponzi scheme” and the network of Florida shell companies he ran with former associates. We moved on to break a series of critical stories including breaking the news of financial improprieties that ultimately were core parts of both the criminal case against Santos and the House Ethics Committee probe.

TPM has always been dedicated to exposing and reveling in political corruption, hypocrisy, and the dangers of the far-right. All of that makes Santos one of the most classic TPM stories ever and we played a leading role in covering what was unpacked in today’s report:

Santos’ story isn’t over yet. As the drama continues to unfold, TPM will stay ahead of the curve on Santos and the broader world of MAGA malfeasance that made his rise possible.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

The gist: House Ethics Committee Releases Report On George Santos

The deep dive: ‘High Roller’: Bombshells From Santos Report Include Imaginary Maserati, Spending Sprees On Casinos, ‘Botox’ And OnlyFans

The bonus: We Talked To George Santos’ ‘Botox’ Doctor

Senate Democrats Punt On Supreme Court Oversight In Favor Of Early Vacation

No Plans To Veer From The McCarthy Punishment Playbook

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

The Long National Nightmare Inflicted By The House GOP Isn’t Nearly Over — David Kurtz

What We Are Reading

Supreme Court declines Florida’s request to enforce anti-drag show law — NBC News

Ohio 2024 Poll: Brown Tops Potential GOP Opponents in the U.S. Senate Race — Emerson Polling

Elon Musk’s Disturbing ‘Truth’ — The Atlantic