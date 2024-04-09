Latest
5 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court Greenlights Near-Total Abortion Ban, Making November Ballot Fight Existential
6 hours ago
New Bill Would Mean Open Season In Georgia For MAGA Voter Roll Challengers Like True The Vote
1 day ago
Trump Bets That Voters Will Buy His Feigned Moderation On Abortion
1 day ago
What Exactly Do the Christian Nationalists Want? 

What A Time To Remind Voters What Happens When Abortion Is Left To The States

This is your TPM evening briefing.
MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28... MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Officer Diller was killed on March 25th when he was shot in Queens after approaching an illegally parked vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, and are being held without bail for the killing. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 9, 2024 5:39 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Look, when paving the way for the highest court in the land to overturn the federal right to an abortion becomes your legacy and then completely backfires during every election in the wake of said overturning — you’re in a tough spot!

But when you make the calculated risk of pissing off your greatest fans in hopes of picking up a few moderate Republican voters who are willing to look past your fascism, but not the pain extreme red state abortion bans have placed on women — your spot starts to look a bit tougher 🙁

When the all-Republican state Supreme Court, in a swing state no less, follows up your “leave-it-to-the-states” announcement less than two days later by upholding a 19th-century abortion ban that has been on the books in Arizona since before it even became a state — that’s just bad luck.

There is no making light of the devastatingly draconian place the Arizona Supreme Court just put Arizona residents in. The decision to resurrect the 1864 law — put on the books back when Arizona was still considered a territory — means in 14 days Arizona will have one of, if not the most, strict abortion bans in the nation. My colleague Kate Riga reported on the ruling here.

But for the decision to come down less than 48 hours after Donald Trump blew off evangelicals and hardline anti-abortionists — and attempted to secure support from the large swath of Republican voters who don’t support a federal abortion ban — it was an opportunity President Biden and his allies could not, and did not pass up Tuesday afternoon.

Just after the decision was announced, Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa, posted on Twitter what would become the official team Biden response within minutes: making Donald Trump own this.

Soon thereafter Vice President Kamala Harris announced her plans to visit Arizona this week to highlight how to support abortion access in 2024 and the White House released a statement vowing to fight “for women in every state.” Per my colleague Kate Riga:

Meanwhile, Democrats pounced, with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre all making statements connecting the ruling to Donald Trump. In one statement, the campaign called it “Donald Trump’s Arizona ban.” 

“Arizona just rolled back the clock to a time before women could vote — and, by his own admission, there’s one person responsible: Donald Trump,” Harris said in a campaign statement.  

The Best Of TPM Today

Arizona Supreme Court Greenlights Near-Total Abortion Ban, Making November Ballot Fight Existential

New Bill Would Mean Open Season In Georgia For MAGA Voter Roll Challengers Like True The Vote

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Fibber Tim and the Suddenly Hilarious Montana Senate Race — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

Biden is building a behemoth of a campaign. Trump at this point seems to be playing catch-up. — NBC News

Cracking down on pandemic aid fraud, DOJ claws back $1.4 billion and charges 3,500 people — USA Today

Woman Sentenced to Month in Prison Over Theft of Ashley Biden’s Diary — New York Times

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: