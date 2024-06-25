Trump Camp Tries To Make Debate About VP Pick And Everyone Is Falling For It

Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign have been teasing the fact that they will announce his running mate sometime before or during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month. Who and when and as a distraction for what remains unclear, likely intentionally on the Trump campaign’s end.

He will have to announce a vice presidential candidate eventually. And it appears he’s enjoying keeping all the prospective stooges waiting with bated breath. He’s been dangling the veepship in front of potential candidates for months, enlisting his shortlist to help him do everything from skirting court-imposed gag orders to spreading lies on his behalf during his recent trial in Manhattan to shirking their legislative duties so he has something to pound President Biden with on the campaign trail.

Today, several news outlets reported that Trump may end up using the upcoming presidential debate on Thursday to make his vice president pick debut — or he might not. Here’s a sampling of the gist of the new reporting from NBC News:

Former President Donald Trump could announce his vice presidential pick as early as this week, possibly ahead of Thursday’s debate, according to four people familiar with the situation. Trump has said publicly that he intends to announce his pick shortly before, or at, the Republican convention next month. But there have been high-level discussions in recent days within the Trump campaign about moving that timeline up and making a splash sooner, according to these sources, who requested anonymity to speak frankly. The sources also cautioned that the timing is not yet final, and the decision could still happen closer to the convention.

He already said himself this weekend that he has made a decision about who his running mate will be and that said veep pick will be at Thursday night’s debate. The catch is that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are all expected to be in town for the debate — all of whom are also conveniently on Trump’s reported shortlist.

