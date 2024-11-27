Latest
The New White House Bro Briefing

This is your TPM evening briefing.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
By
|
November 27, 2024 5:11 p.m.
20
As he was yukking it up with Daily Wire commentator and vehement anti-LGBTQ provocateur Michael Knowles on his podcast, “Triggered With Donald Trump Jr.,” this week, the president-elect’s eldest son made something of an announcement about his and his father’s latest scheme to go after mainstream news sources during Trump II.

“I wonder now, as your father is assembling his team, as maybe Karoline Leavitt is looking at the new press briefing room chart, maybe it’s time to reorder that chart and maybe take away some people’s seats,” Knowles said.

Don Jr. all but confirmed that that’s exactly what will be happening as he openly mused about bringing “independent” media outlets and social media influencers into the White House press briefing room. “Independent” might not quite be the right term for the cohort of YouTube conspiracy theorizing bros that Don Jr. has in mind.

“We’re gonna break some news here,” Don Jr. said. “Because I literally had this conversation with — I was flying back, I was on the plane with my father, I think it was coming back from the SpaceX launch with Elon last week. And we were talking about the podcast world and some of our friends and Rogan and guys like you.”

The president-elect’s son said his dad was considering such a measure “given how the media has behaved.”

“We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists,” he said. “If the New York Times has lied, they’ve been averse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm to the Democrat Party, why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?”

It’s not exactly a secret who those “people who have larger viewerships” might be. Trump, with the help of his adult sons, made a point of openly courting the audiences of right-wing, relatively young, male podcasters during the 2024 campaign cycle, the Joe Rogans, Nelk Boys, Theo Vons of the “bro” podcast sphere. Turning out the vote among those audiences proved crucial for his reelection to the White House.

Trump’s been railing against mainstream media outlets and the “fake news” — whose positive press coverage he simultaneously craves — since his first foray into politics. Just last week, he posted on his bootleg Twitter about going after the New York Times for its coverage of his transition. He recently sued CBS News and has sued CNN and others in the past. Booting mainstream news outlets from White House press briefings is perhaps the mildest form of retribution against journalists that most in the industry are expecting.

Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Going to be really interesting seeing which of the bros actually care to hear them give press briefings regularly because this is the first step to cancelling the briefing all together.

    The next administration is going to be one of grift and theft, with a whole lot of damage in its wake. You don’t run that kind of administration out in the open, the sooner the big guys realize that and spend their resources accordingly the better off we’ll be.

    Giving thanks this year that guys like TPM already see this and can hopefully push everyone in their direction. Happy Thanksgiving Ya’ll!

  2. Why stop at podcasters? Why not take the most liked X commentators, who can fire off their bon mots as the Press Secretary speaks? Live coverage!

    Rule of Thumb: The more something sounds like Idiocracy, the more likely it is to be part of Trump 2: Return 2 Dy2topia

  3. Sniff, sniff…

  4. I would love to not see CBS, NBC, ABC and others not at the daily briefings. Have those people out and about sniffing out stories and actual news. And then report on it.

  5. They are really flooding the zone with shit non-stop this time around; it’s a gish gallop on steroids.

    Feces aside, it’s also hard to look at DJjr and not see an abused child.

