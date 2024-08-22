Latest
10 hours ago
Georgia Election Board, Beloved By Trump, Keeps Cranking Out Rules That May Sow Chaos
21 hours ago
Walz Shows His Real Guy Roots As He Skewers Republicans’ Definition Of Freedom
2 days ago
‘The Next 77 Days’: Dem Speakers Urge Voters To Not Get Complacent
2 days ago
Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes Credit For Arkansas Supreme Court Abortion Ballot Question Decision

This is your TPM evening briefing.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders arrives on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, p... MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders arrives on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 22, 2024 5:21 p.m.
35
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Arkansas Supreme Court sided with state officials in a ruling on Thursday that will keep an abortion rights question off the ballot in November over what is, essentially, a paperwork issue.

The court upheld state officials’ decision to reject certain signatures that were collected by paid petitioners. The officials had found that the organizers behind the effort to get the amendment on the ballot — which would protect abortion access in the state — submitted the signatures in a way that did not comply with state law.

Per the Associated Press:

Election officials said Arkansans for Limited Government failed to comply with state law primarily because it submitted documentation regarding paid signature gatherers separately and not in a single bundle. The group argued that it should have been given more time to provide any additional documents needed.

“We find that the Secretary correctly refused to count the signatures collected by paid canvassers because the sponsor failed to file the paid canvasser training certification” in the way the law requires, Justice Rhonda Wood wrote for the 4-3 majority.

A dissenting justice wrote that the decision strips Arkansans’ of their rights and effectively changes the state’s initiative law.

Nepo baby-turned-Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who is vehemently anti-abortion — celebrated the decision, and even took credit for the ruling in a tweet on Thursday.

Abortion is currently banned in Arkansas, with exceptions only if the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

“This effort has generated a wave of fiercely engaged Arkansas women,” Arkansas for Limited Government, the group behind the measure, said in a statement to the AP. “We are outraged. We will not back down. And we will remember this in November.”

The Best Of TPM Today

New from Khaya Himmelman: Georgia Election Board, Beloved By Trump, Keeps Cranking Out Rules That May Sow Chaos

Follow our live coverage of the last night of the convention here: DNC Builds To Finale As Harris Prepares To Take The Stage

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Walz Delivers On-Brand Speech As Democrats Look Towards Harris Finale

What We Are Reading

A guide to the streamer dipshits Trump keeps appearing with

Trump Hosting Fundraiser For Domestic Terrorists Who Assaulted Cops On Jan. 6 

From Dems, a Reminder: January 6 Was Horrible

35
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for reggid reggid says:

    Good grief — is she still a thing?

    What a despicable human being. Take away rights and then game the system so they can’t be restored.

    Vote blue up and down every ticket nationwide.

  2. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    The Koch playbook.

  3. Fugly bitch.

  4. Some of the most anti-women people are, ironically, women.

  5. When they go low, they go subterranean.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

29 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for brutus1910 Avatar for irasdad Avatar for drriddle Avatar for mch Avatar for lastroth Avatar for darcy Avatar for amandacorliss Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for reggid Avatar for lizzymom Avatar for tleopold Avatar for tpr Avatar for kelaine Avatar for tindalos Avatar for sydneykrukowski Avatar for evave2 Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for garrybee Avatar for possum Avatar for rogerhead Avatar for CaptainObvious

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: