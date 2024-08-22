LIVE COVERAGE

DNC Builds To Finale As Harris Prepares To Take The Stage

August 22, 2024
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Thursday is the last night of the Democratic National Convention, bringing us to the finale of the DNC’s week-long effort to not just stir up enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket, but to also explain and counter the sinister, grievance-based, backwards-looking agenda of the Trump-Vance campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote speech as she formally accepts the party’s historic presidential nomination. Harris’ speech — similar to the one Gov. Tim Walz gave on Wednesday night — will reportedly focus on her story, as well as her record and accomplishments. Aligned with the theme of the night, “For Our Future,” she will also make the case for her campaign, highlighting the stark contrast between her and Republicans’ vision for the country.

Others, including Sens. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) are also expected to give remarks.

Follow our live coverage here:

Watch live:

What to know:

  • The third day of the Democratic National Convention served as an introduction for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
  • Walz officially accepted the nomination as the vice presidential candidate and delivered a short, snappy speech, taking listeners through his upbringing, his entry into politics and his accomplishments since then.
  •  The governor many are dubbing the "Midwestern dad the democrats need" made the case for the Harris-Walz ticket and the theme of the night: freedom.
  • “When Republicans use the word freedom, they mean that the government should be free to invade your doctor’s office, corporations free to pollute your air and water and banks free to take advantage of customers,” Walz said in a fiery speech. “But when we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love, freedom to make your own healthcare decisions, and yea, your kids freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall.”
  • Catch up on our live coverage from Night 3 here.
  1. First!!!
    Picture TBA – Miss MillyMelly say “What’s up for tonight? If Beyonce is too late, I’ll be asleep” (and snoring, Mom adds)

    20141127_152807
    20141127_1528071920×2560 181 KB

  2. Kind of amazed no one here is talking about the DNC not allowing a Palestinian-American to speak at the convention. If we claim to have a big tent for everyone, they need to be heard. Muslim Women for Harris/Walz has already disbanded, and the UAW has sent a letter to the DNC advocating for allowing a speaker. This race is close; too close to be excluding any group from speaking. Not allowing them to speak could come back to haunt us in November.

  3. Whom would you suggest?

  4. So the Uncommitted movement thinks they should get to speak at the Convention for Democrats and those committed to electing the Democratic ticket? Maybe that’s what happens when you pick up your ball and go home (and tell everyone you will never let them play with your ball again and you hope the other team wins). Well, at least they got to speak at the Trump convention? No? Damn!

  5. Yes. All I’ve heard from the GOP is stuff like “Nuke Gaza!” And “Deport all the Gaza protesters!” So really? “Genocide Joe”? The guy working to try to rein in Netanyahu and get a ceasefire? I can’t understand why better isn’t better.

