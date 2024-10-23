Raskin Sends Trump And Vance A Warning

Latest
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
October 23, 2024 5:42 p.m.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) warning that their much-hinted-at plan to flout transition rules could end up endangering national security.

Vance and Trump won’t even commit to accepting the results of the election if they lose, so the odds of them adhering to precedent in order to participate in a peaceful transition of power were low to start with. And the pair have run their entire campaign on ideals that run counter to the longevity of democracy. But in his letter, Raskin outlines the uniquely dangerous position it could put the U.S. in.

In refusing to, he wrote, the Trump campaign’s “actions depart from well-established norms of the federal government and demonstrate a spectacular disregard for the successful continuation of the essential institutions of American democratic government. Without these MOUs in place, federal agencies are unlikely to be able to securely and effectively communicate with your staff, which will endanger ‘the orderly transfer of the executive power’ and threaten our national security,” he wrote in a letter first obtained by NBC News, referencing the memorandum of understanding that both the Kamala Harris campaign and the Trump campaign were meant to sign with the General Services Administration and the White House this fall.

“I strongly urge you to expeditiously sign both MOUs and submit your ethics plan.”

While the Harris campaign met both the GSA’s deadline on September 1 and the White House’s deadline on October 1, Trump’s team still has yet to engage. In his letter, Raskin questioned whether the Trump team was trying to skirt rules for fundraising for the transition team — all money privately raised for the transition has to be reported and contributions are limited to $5,000 per person.

“It appears your decision may be at least partially driven by your intent to circumvent fundraising rules that put limits on private contributions on the transition effort and require public reporting,” Raskin wrote. “You may also be acting out of a more general aversion to ethics rules designed to prevent conflicts of interest in the incoming administration.”

“Alas, your recent public statements and your conduct four years ago provide cold comfort
to the American people, who have sought to create continuity and legitimacy in the transition between administrations,” he said, warning the two — whose transition team has already been hit with conflict-of-interest accusations — that not complying could evolve into a national security threat.

“If the new President and the new Administration are not ready to govern on their first day in office, our nation’s adversaries may well see and take advantage of the situation,” he wrote.

Read the full letter here.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
  1. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) warning that their much-hinted-at plan to flout transition rules could end up endangering national security.
    … … …
    Trump does not give shit about national security. Trump’s only care is trump. Nothing else matters to him
    When i can hobble to my laptop i will post cat pics. Was 3.5 hrs in the ER this morning due my screwed up spine. Bottom 2 vertibrae are pinching (more like crushing) my sciatic nerve

    image
    image618×412 82.1 KB

    and …just cuz…

    giphy

    Professor Cat makes an appearance.

  2. Since they have Putin security they don’t care about national security.

  3. Avatar for deuce deuce says:

    Jamie Radkin is a treasure!

  4. “Alas?” Alas? I doubt TCF & BJ will recognize the word. It has too many syllables

  5. The Esteemed Mr. Raskin invites us to focus on the implications of the Trump Vance radical refusal to accept any guardrails for democracy as we know it. A word to the wise.

