Raskin Sends Trump And Vance A Warning

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) warning that their much-hinted-at plan to flout transition rules could end up endangering national security.

Vance and Trump won’t even commit to accepting the results of the election if they lose, so the odds of them adhering to precedent in order to participate in a peaceful transition of power were low to start with. And the pair have run their entire campaign on ideals that run counter to the longevity of democracy. But in his letter, Raskin outlines the uniquely dangerous position it could put the U.S. in.

In refusing to, he wrote, the Trump campaign’s “actions depart from well-established norms of the federal government and demonstrate a spectacular disregard for the successful continuation of the essential institutions of American democratic government. Without these MOUs in place, federal agencies are unlikely to be able to securely and effectively communicate with your staff, which will endanger ‘the orderly transfer of the executive power’ and threaten our national security,” he wrote in a letter first obtained by NBC News, referencing the memorandum of understanding that both the Kamala Harris campaign and the Trump campaign were meant to sign with the General Services Administration and the White House this fall.

“I strongly urge you to expeditiously sign both MOUs and submit your ethics plan.”

While the Harris campaign met both the GSA’s deadline on September 1 and the White House’s deadline on October 1, Trump’s team still has yet to engage. In his letter, Raskin questioned whether the Trump team was trying to skirt rules for fundraising for the transition team — all money privately raised for the transition has to be reported and contributions are limited to $5,000 per person.

“It appears your decision may be at least partially driven by your intent to circumvent fundraising rules that put limits on private contributions on the transition effort and require public reporting,” Raskin wrote. “You may also be acting out of a more general aversion to ethics rules designed to prevent conflicts of interest in the incoming administration.”

“Alas, your recent public statements and your conduct four years ago provide cold comfort

to the American people, who have sought to create continuity and legitimacy in the transition between administrations,” he said, warning the two — whose transition team has already been hit with conflict-of-interest accusations — that not complying could evolve into a national security threat.

“If the new President and the new Administration are not ready to govern on their first day in office, our nation’s adversaries may well see and take advantage of the situation,” he wrote.

Read the full letter here.

The Best Of TPM Today

Harris Boosts John Kelly’s Dire Warnings: Trump Wants ‘Unchecked Power’

Uncertainty Over MAGA Election Board’s Attempts To Delay Certification In Georgia Is Finally Over

Georgia SoS Forced To Shut Down Election Conspiracy Theories MTG Is Spreading On Alex Jones’ Show

Two Generals Have Now Issued Dire Warnings That Trump Is A Fascist

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Enough Already With The Endless Insistence On Fake Bipartisanship

What We Are Reading

Over 230 Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2024 election

Jailed reporters, silenced networks: What Trump says he’d do to the media if elected

How a conspiracy-fueled group got a foothold in this hurricane-battered town

Harris to deliver closing argument speech Tuesday on the National Mall