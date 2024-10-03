Montana Republicans Seek To Entice SCOTUS With Chance To Strengthen Dangerous Tool

Republican officials in Montana are already resurrecting the independent state legislature theory, which would imbue state legislatures with enormous power over federal elections.

Getting a majority on the Supreme Court to affirm some version of the theory has been a recent white whale of Republican state legislatures as they seek to make voting more difficult without the other branches of state government interfering. The Supreme Court in 2023 rejected a maximalist version of the theory pushed by North Carolina Republicans that would have empowered state legislatures to control voting laws, election administration and redistricting alone, to the exclusion of state courts and state constitutional guardrails..

But the majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, left room for ambiguity, saying that “state courts do not have free rein” in hemming in state legislative action, that the courts cannot “transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review such that they arrogate to themselves the power vested in state legislatures to regulate federal elections.”

What “transgresses the ordinary bounds,” though, is anybody’s guess.

Montana Republicans are taking advantage of that vagueness to encourage the Court to produce a more robust form of Roberts’ theory, one which severely limits the extent to which state courts can enforce their constitutions (many of which include a right to vote).

In this case, the Montana Supreme Court knocked down two voter suppression measures — one of which would end same-day registration, curtailing registration at noon the day before the election, and the other which would ban the paid collection of absentee ballots — finding that they violated the state constitutional right to vote.

The Republicans say that the court has gone too far into the legislature’s terrain, that they should be able to make voting more difficult with impunity. They’re asking the Supreme Court to take up the case this term.

It’ll be a critical test to see how thoroughly the Court actually opposes the theory, which puts the true integrity of our elections (not the shorthand Republicans use when they want to give a respectable gloss to voter suppression) at serious risk.

The Best Of TPM Today

The Jan. 6 Case Against Donald Trump Is Part Of America’s Founding Story

The Striking Details That Jack Smith Used To Tighten His January 6 Case Against Trump

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

UNSEALED: Jack Smith Details Why Trump Isn’t Immune From Prosecution For Jan. 6 Crimes

What We Are Reading

Trump initially refused to give California wildfire aid because it’s a blue state, ex-aide says

CNN requested an interview with Melania Trump. Her book publisher asked for $250,000 in exchange

Whom does Trump plan to deport? Whomever Trump wants to deport.