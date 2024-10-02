UNSEALED: Jack Smith Details Why Trump Isn’t Immune From Prosecution For Jan. 6 Crimes

Nearly two years after Jack Smith was named special counsel, a federal judge has unsealed the most damning evidence Smith’s collected to demonstrate that Trump sought to block the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia ordered that the filing, clocking in at 165 pages, be released after a back-and-forth with the Trump team over redactions.

The motion, styled as a legal brief addressing why Trump’s actions are not immune from prosecution under the Supreme Court’s July immunity decision, cites exhibits and evidence about Trump’s 2020 self-coup attempt. Its appendices have not yet been released. It may be Smith’s last chance to show his case to the public: Trump has said that, if he wins in November, he will have the DOJ terminate the cases against him.

We’ll be combing through the motion below.

Read the filing here: