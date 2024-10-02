LIVE COVERAGE

UNSEALED: Jack Smith Details Why Trump Isn’t Immune From Prosecution For Jan. 6 Crimes

October 2, 2024
373
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 27, 2024 shows Special Counsel Jack Smith (L) in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023 and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Ho... (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 27, 2024 shows Special Counsel Jack Smith (L) in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023 and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Howell, Michigan, August 20, 2024. On August 27, prosecutors filed a revised indictment of Donald Trump on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 US election after losing to Joe Biden. The superseding indictment retains the same four charges against Trump but takes into account the recent Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGANJEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 2, 2024
373

Nearly two years after Jack Smith was named special counsel, a federal judge has unsealed the most damning evidence Smith’s collected to demonstrate that Trump sought to block the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia ordered that the filing, clocking in at 165 pages, be released after a back-and-forth with the Trump team over redactions.

The motion, styled as a legal brief addressing why Trump’s actions are not immune from prosecution under the Supreme Court’s July immunity decision, cites exhibits and evidence about Trump’s 2020 self-coup attempt. Its appendices have not yet been released. It may be Smith’s last chance to show his case to the public: Trump has said that, if he wins in November, he will have the DOJ terminate the cases against him.

We’ll be combing through the motion below.

Read the filing here:

More Less

Nearly two years after Jack Smith was named special counsel, a federal judge has unsealed the most damning evidence Smith’s collected to demonstrate that Trump sought to block the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia ordered that the filing, clocking in at 165 pages, be released after a back-and-forth with the Trump team over redactions.

The motion, styled as a legal brief addressing why Trump’s actions are not immune from prosecution under the Supreme Court’s July immunity decision, cites exhibits and evidence about Trump’s 2020 self-coup attempt. Its appendices have not yet been released. It may be Smith’s last chance to show his case to the public: Trump has said that, if he wins in November, he will have the DOJ terminate the cases against him.

We’ll be combing through the motion below.

373
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. Wow !! Judge Chutkan is not kidding around and she clearly is doing EXACTLY what the corrupt SCOTUS told her to do, but NOT what they intended. This could be a game-changer in a number of ways. The October Surprise we have all been thinking about ? Possibly !!

  4. “My second Trump administration will be prosecuting her very strongly!”

    image
    image1920×960 88.2 KB

  5. Well, this solves the question of what I’ll be reading this evening.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

367 more replies

Participants

Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for becca656 Avatar for dont Avatar for chelsea530 Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for sonsofares Avatar for serendipitoussomnambulist Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for darrtown Avatar for pshah Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for 21zna9 Avatar for edgarant Avatar for rickjones Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for not_so_fluffy Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for grack Avatar for eaharrison Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for trustywoods Avatar for dicktater Avatar for mynah1 Avatar for OllieAndDezisDad

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: