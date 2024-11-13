Latest
2 hours ago
Trump’s Pick For Defense Sec Spent His College Years Crusading Against ‘Glorification of Diversity’ And ‘The Homosexual Lifestyle’
3 hours ago
Outlaws In Control: Trump Wants Gaetz For AG
5 hours ago
Republicans Complete Trifecta With Tiny House Majority
7 hours ago
John Thune Will Be Next Majority Leader, Blocking MAGA Push For Trump Loyalist Rick Scott

Let The Nepotism Begin (Continue)

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage with Lara Trump (L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) during an election night event ... WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage with Lara Trump (L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 13, 2024 5:58 p.m.
5
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

While he may have irreparably embarrassed himself with his ill-fated run for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) might soon get a little consolation prize for clearing the way for Trump’s inevitable presidential nomination: the honor of choosing a new senator for the state of Florida should Trump actually follow through with formally picking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to be secretary of state. (Trump affirmed that Rubio would be his pick today, though some of his MAGA friends are trying to convince him to reconsider.)

That is, of course, if Trump’s political allies in Congress don’t elbow their way into making the decision for DeSantis.

It’s been speculated that DeSantis was weighing nominating one of his longtime close advisers and aides: either his chief of staff James Uthmeier or the state’s attorney general, Ashley Moody. But now it seems he may have to choose between rewarding a close ally and a name that’s been floated that Trump is sure to embrace: Trump’s daughter-in-law.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) — a first-term senator who only became a household name after her creepy rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address this year, and who, apparently, taught Trump what IVF is this summer — publicly suggested that DeSantis should nominate Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee who is married to Trump’s son Eric Trump.

“She just got off a historic win,” Britt told Axios this week, suggesting Lara Trump’s efforts as co-chair of the RNC for the last eight months have earned her the street cred to become a United States senator.

“She understands the America First agenda,” Britt reportedly continued. “For me, I think she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hard working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we’re up against, and that’s to fight to protect the American dream.”

DeSantis has not yet spoken publicly on the issue. But, when he’s in Trump’s presence, the governor’s spine never can withstand much pressure — a characteristic that may become more pronounced as he faces down his state’s term limits, and the potential of his own diminishing political relevance.

The Best Of TPM Today

Outlaws In Control: Trump Wants Gaetz For AG

Republicans Complete Trifecta With Tiny House Majority

John Thune Will Be Next Majority Leader, Blocking MAGA Push For Trump Loyalist Rick Scott

Trump’s Ambassador To Israel Believes Palestine Is A ‘Mythical Land’

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Johnson Congratulates Himself On The Magical Disappearance Of Non-Citizen Voting

What We Are Reading

Republicans “stunned and disgusted” as Trump taps Matt Gaetz for AG

‘Who the f—k is this guy?’:  Defense world reacts to Trump’s surprise Pentagon pick 

Jeffries tells House Democrats he owns 2024 election loss

5
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for joriep joriep says:

    Is Lara Trump a legal resident of Florida? Apparently 2 years residency is required.

  2. There was a period in Papal history called the Pornocracy. I guess with so many sexual predators in the government, starting at the top and following with the AG, I guess we will have to call it Strupratocracy (Rule by the rapists).

  3. Among republicans inconvenient laws get ignored. It’s a feature, not a bug with them. They learned it as taught by their God Emperor trump.

  4. Trump doesn’t just thrive on chaos, he loves it, and these cabinet picks only emphasize the point: Flooding the zone with shit doesn’t just befuddle his enemies and clear the field for ever larger grift, doesn’t only demonstrate manifest contempt for law either, it’s really tons of fun.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for darrtown Avatar for joriep Avatar for tindalos

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: