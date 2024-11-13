Let The Nepotism Begin (Continue)

While he may have irreparably embarrassed himself with his ill-fated run for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) might soon get a little consolation prize for clearing the way for Trump’s inevitable presidential nomination: the honor of choosing a new senator for the state of Florida should Trump actually follow through with formally picking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to be secretary of state. (Trump affirmed that Rubio would be his pick today, though some of his MAGA friends are trying to convince him to reconsider.)

That is, of course, if Trump’s political allies in Congress don’t elbow their way into making the decision for DeSantis.

It’s been speculated that DeSantis was weighing nominating one of his longtime close advisers and aides: either his chief of staff James Uthmeier or the state’s attorney general, Ashley Moody. But now it seems he may have to choose between rewarding a close ally and a name that’s been floated that Trump is sure to embrace: Trump’s daughter-in-law.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) — a first-term senator who only became a household name after her creepy rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address this year, and who, apparently, taught Trump what IVF is this summer — publicly suggested that DeSantis should nominate Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee who is married to Trump’s son Eric Trump.

“She just got off a historic win,” Britt told Axios this week, suggesting Lara Trump’s efforts as co-chair of the RNC for the last eight months have earned her the street cred to become a United States senator.

“She understands the America First agenda,” Britt reportedly continued. “For me, I think she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hard working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we’re up against, and that’s to fight to protect the American dream.”

DeSantis has not yet spoken publicly on the issue. But, when he’s in Trump’s presence, the governor’s spine never can withstand much pressure — a characteristic that may become more pronounced as he faces down his state’s term limits, and the potential of his own diminishing political relevance.

