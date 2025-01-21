Inside The Farce Of Swaying Republican Senators On Trump’s Nominees

Latest
This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Kash Patel, President Trump's nominee for FBI Director arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
By
|
January 21, 2025 6:35 p.m.
The “blockbuster” hearings on Donald Trump’s most unavoidably unfit Cabinet nominees feel completely hollow. 

Republicans have no interest in running afoul of Trump (look what happened to Joni Ernst), and Democrats are largely too demoralized and limp to execute a compelling campaign against the nominees.

The crusade against Pete Hegseth petered out into repetitive women in combat gotchas (which he was prepared for) while Republicans complimented him on his musculature. During the hearing last week, everyone seems either elated or resigned that he will likely be confirmed. 

I wondered if Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for FBI director who comes with a handy (published) enemies list, would put any pressure on this dynamic. Unlike Hegseth, Patel, the son of Indian Gujarati immigrants, is not a MAGA avatar straight out of “central casting.” 

The signs are not encouraging. 

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the soft-spoken chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told a group of reporters Tuesday evening that he had met with Patel and would be voting against him. When asked what his most compelling argument to Republicans to vote against Patel would be, he said: “read the book,” holding aloft Patel’s “Government Gangsters,” a screed against the deep state. 

“That’s all I could say,” he added. “Anything else they would dismiss as being subjective.” 

When I followed up, asking whether Republican senators had voiced any qualms about Patel, he said they had “at first” but that he hadn’t followed up because he’s being “very careful” in a “delicate period of time.” 

This is the trap Democrats keep falling into. They don’t want to come out against a Trump nominee too aggressively, out of fear of alienating Republican fence-sitters. But in the same breath, they’ll tell you that Republicans aren’t actually open to listening to what they say, as they’re determined to pass Trump’s fealty tests. So Democrats land in a place where they can neither mount an aggressive campaign, perhaps at least incurring some cost to the Republicans senators and the Trump administration, nor have any hope of swaying their GOP colleagues to their side. 

So we end up where we are on Hegseth. Democrats have all but given up, and Republicans can embrace Trump’s darkest choices without even a chance that they’ll be made to feel uncomfortable about it.

The Best Of TPM Today

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

What We Are Reading

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Where Things Stand
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. No cat pics

  2. Collective faints?

  3. We’ve heard about the dangers and folly of obedience in advance but this looks more like abject surrender …Jeebus!

  4. It’s an error to assume weakness of messaging for the Dems: if they had a message, how would they get it out?

    Sinclair Broadcasting is hiring here in SoCal, and there has been a 40% drop-off in new commissions since the writer’s strike.

    Done to death in the details, meanwhile we wail and gnash our teeth.

  5. The Tech Bros billionaires are getting what they paid for too and right now:

    Three top tech firms on Tuesday announced that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison appeared at the White House Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.”

    New York CNN

    The greedy piglets aren’t letting any moss grow under their nuts; pretty clearly been planning this for awhile. Shades of Reagan’s Star Wars except even griftier.

    Screw these guys; enough!

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for padfoot Avatar for pac Avatar for becca656 Avatar for danny Avatar for mch Avatar for jkrogman Avatar for gr Avatar for moreyampersand Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for thunderclapnewman Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for ruprecht Avatar for tleopold Avatar for birdford Avatar for canyoncountry Avatar for brian512 Avatar for demosthenes59 Avatar for tindalos Avatar for davidn Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for llwillis Avatar for john_adams

