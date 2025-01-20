Latest
4 days ago
MAGA, MAHA, And Lots Of Crypto: Which Trump Inaugural Ball Is Right For You?
4 days ago
A Trump DOJ Could Bring An End To The Yearslong Investigation Of His Ally Ken Paxton
5 days ago
Dem Incumbent Riggs: GOP Opponent’s ‘Mass Disenfranchisement’ Efforts Belong In Fed Court
5 days ago
One Of Ruben Gallego’s Top Strategists Explains How They Won A Senate Seat In A State That Swung Hard For Trump

Elon Goes Full Sieg Heil In Clarifying Moment

By
|
January 20, 2025 4:19 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I was at the gym this afternoon when I saw out of the corner of my eye Elon Musk giving an exuberant speech at one of the Trump inauguration’s events. I was listening to something else on my AirPods. Then, only a few moments later, in a moment of exuberant disinhibition he gave what was unmistakably a sieg heil! salute. Then he did it again. He actually appeared to do it three separate times. I took out my AirPods and tried to see if there was going to be any comment on CNN on what we’d just seen. I wondered whether this might somehow have been a weird angle or something. I commented on BlueSky asking, rhetorically, if we’d all just seen what we just saw. It wasn’t a weird angle.

This is one of those cases where it’s helpful to have been to this rodeo one time before.

um

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 20, 2025 at 2:58 PM

Back in the first Trump presidency, Trump’s critics spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get Trumpers to admit they’d done this or that, to apologize, whatever. This was always a mistake. I don’t need anyone to validate what I saw. I saw it. I don’t care what the explanation is. These are just twisted anti-American degenerates. We know this. Just what level of exuberant disinhibition led Musk to this moment or why this unmistakable gesture came so naturally to him … well, that’s really not my problem. Everyone knows what they saw here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: