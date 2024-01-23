House Republicans Use SCOTUS Texas Ruling To Salivate Over ‘Civil War’

Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) arrives at a House Republican candidates forum where congressmen who are running for Speaker of the House will present their platforms in the Longworth House Off... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) arrives at a House Republican candidates forum where congressmen who are running for Speaker of the House will present their platforms in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the GOP conference will hear from the nine candidates who hope to succeed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 23, 2024 6:46 p.m.
Some House Republicans are using yesterday’s Supreme Court decision, which allowed federal officials to cut through the razor wire Texas had installed at the border, as a rallying cry, urging Texas Republicans to “stand their ground” and elevating talk of “civil war.”

In a tweet and in remarks to Fox News Digital, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called on Texas officials to “ignore” the ruling — a temporary victory for the Biden administration as it confronts Texas’ various attempts to seize control of policing the U.S. border with Mexico and block federal border patrol agents from doing their jobs. In a 5-4 decision, the High Court on Monday knocked down an appeals court injunction, which blocked Border Patrol from breaking through concertina wire that Texas had set up, fencing off agents from parts of the international border.

Roy called the decision “unconscionable” on Twitter, before sharing additional remarks with Fox News Digital.

“They have a duty under the Constitution … and every other norm of leadership of any sovereign state, to protect your citizens, period, full stop. There is no exception to that,” Roy told Fox on Tuesday. “And if the Supreme Court wants to ignore that truth, which a slim majority did, Texas still had the duty, Texas leaders still have the duty, to defend their people.”

He then suggested he may use the decision to launch a new crusade that could end in government shutdown, calling on his Texas Republican colleagues in the House to oppose “any” funding for the Department of Homeland Security, throwing an additional hurdle in front of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as he endeavors to keep the government open without getting booted from his job.

Another House Republican echoed Roy’s remarks on Tuesday, characterizing federal agents’ attempts to secure the U.S. border as the Biden administration staging a “civil war.”

“My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground,” he wrote on Twitter.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
