Latest
6 hours ago
House Ethics Republicans Vote To Bury Gaetz Report As Senate Gears Up For ‘Kavanaugh On Steroids’
7 hours ago
Inside The Frenzy Among Jan. 6 Plotters To Snag A Trump Pardon
1 day ago
Bragg Signals He Wants To Keep Hush Money Case Alive Until Trump Leaves Office
1 day ago
Kari Lake Quietly Settles Defamation Lawsuit And Accepts Defeat In Wake Of Trump Win

Lindsey Graham Is Giving His Colleagues A New Line To Defend Gaetz: ‘Unverified Allegations’

This is your TPM evening briefing.
KYIV, UKRAINE - AUGUST 12: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during briefing on August 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A bipartisan delegation from the USA arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. It includes Republican Lin... KYIV, UKRAINE - AUGUST 12: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during briefing on August 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A bipartisan delegation from the USA arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. It includes Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 20, 2024 5:46 p.m.
40
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Vice President-elect JD Vance were making the rounds on Capitol Hill Wednesday, meeting with Senate Republicans who, understandably, seem to be struggling to suppress their gag reflex when considering Gaetz’s attorney general nomination.

Their meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was (it appears) a particular success for the incoming Trump administration. The longtime Donald Trump defender and South Carolina senator came out of that meeting with a new talking point for his colleagues to latch onto, if they so choose: the allegations against Gaetz are unproven, regardless of what is in the House Ethics Committee’s report.

“I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true. I have seen this movie before,” Graham, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement following the meeting.

“After years of being investigated by the Department of Justice, no charges were brought against Matt Gaetz. This is something we should all remember,” Graham said. “I would also urge my colleagues to go back to a time-tested process, receive relevant information, and give the nominee a chance to make their case as to why they should be confirmed. This standard — which I have long adhered to — has served the Senate and country well.”

“This process will not be a rubber stamp nor will it be driven by a lynch mob,” he concluded.

Some of Graham’s colleagues, who have hesitations about said “rubber stamp” on Gaetz in the face of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use surrounding Trump’s attorney general pick, have been pushing the idea to reporters that they want to see the House Ethics panel’s report on its years-long inquiry into Gaetz before making any decisions.

The House Ethics Committee today made it known that its members are still split on releasing the report publicly, after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned members of his conference against such a move. The panel is reportedly evenly split among Democrats and Republicans.

The waiting game around the report is largely giving Senate Republicans something to hide behind as they wrestle with their own consciences and contemplate and/or avoid contemplating the allegations against Gaetz — which have been public for years at this point, and which are daily inflamed by new details about such things as Venmo payments.

The new talking point from Graham just gives them further cover to do the same. In an echo of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Graham is seemingly advising his colleagues to follow a familiar playbook: no matter what is in the House Ethics panel’s report, the allegations of sexual misconduct — in Gaetz’s case, sex with a 17-year-old girl, among other heinous accusations — are still “unverified.”

The Best Of TPM Today

What More Do GOP Senators Really Need To Know About Matt Gaetz?

Inside The Frenzy Among Jan. 6 Plotters To Snag A Trump Pardon

House Ethics Republicans Vote To Bury Gaetz Report As Senate Gears Up For ‘Kavanaugh On Steroids’

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Miscellaneous Thoughts on a Democratic Path Forward

What We Are Reading

In stunning turnaround, Democrat takes lead in North Carolina Supreme Court race

Senate Democrats ask FBI for files on Gaetz sex trafficking probe 

Court extends hold on Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms 

40
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Unverified allegations = accusations made by women? Hmm?

  2. Avatar for daled daled says:

    On the other hand, allegations against Trump were adjudged by a jury to be rape. So are these unverified in Lindsey’s little brain allowing him to continue to support Trump?!? Sheesh

  3. Gaetz allegedly commits sex crimes in front of witnesses, and his partner in crime pleads guilty. But there’s nothing to see here, move along.

  4. no matter what is in the House Ethics panel’s report, the allegations of sexual misconduct — in Gaetz’s case, sex with a 17-year-old girl, among other heinous accusations — are still “unverified.”

    They have witness statements, but it is unverified? Is this the same as don’t believe what your eyes see?

  5. Every day, all the jelly fish in the seven seas thank Poseidon for giving them more spine than Lindsey Graham.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

34 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daled Avatar for ajm Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for economides Avatar for becca656 Avatar for irasdad Avatar for DuckmanGR Avatar for inversion Avatar for dont Avatar for drriddle Avatar for mch Avatar for lastroth Avatar for rmwarnick Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for rickjones Avatar for brian512 Avatar for jackyt Avatar for ladyfair Avatar for laparque Avatar for ClutchCargo Avatar for Steampump

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: