LIVE COVERAGE

New Hampshire To Issue Verdict On Nikki Haley’s Best Shot

January 23, 2024
HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks with the media as she visits a polling location at Winnacunnet High School on January 23, 2024, in Ham... HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks with the media as she visits a polling location at Winnacunnet High School on January 23, 2024, in Hampton, New Hampshire. voters are heading to the polls as the state holds its primary. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 23, 2024

Granite State voters have the best (maybe, only) chance to infuse the Republican primary with some drama Tuesday, when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley makes her (possibly, last) stand against former President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire’s high number of unaffiliated voters, independent streak and high level of educational attainment give Haley her best opportunity to at least slow the Trump nomination juggernaut. Recent polls, though, show the former president well ahead.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out over the weekend, it’s a two-person race.

More Less

Granite State voters have the best (maybe, only) chance to infuse the Republican primary with some drama Tuesday, when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley makes her (possibly, last) stand against former President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire’s high number of unaffiliated voters, independent streak and high level of educational attainment give Haley her best opportunity to at least slow the Trump nomination juggernaut. Recent polls, though, show the former president well ahead.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out over the weekend, it’s a two-person race.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: