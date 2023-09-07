Fani Willis Responds To Jim Jordan’s Demands With List Of Things He Could Be Doing With His Time Instead

In the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) limply launched an investigation into Fani Willis’ office with a letter that read like it’d been copied and pasted from his last several investigate-the-investigators correspondences.

The song and dance has become standard since Republicans gained the majority in the House. There are whispers of an investigation into Trump, Jim Jordan talks about it a lot, Trump posts through it on Truth Social, an indictment is announced, Jordan introduces Trump’s Truth Social conspiracy theories into the official record in the form of a strongly worded letter, some in the media cover it as an earnest investigation, nothing actually happens. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The letter Jordan sent to Willis read a lot like the one he sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg earlier this summer, in that it sounded like a more put-together version of Trump’s latest online armageddon screed. Jordan suggested some sort of corrupt deep state-level coordination between Willis and the DOJ, demanding copies of her supposed communications with the Justice Department and accusing her of conducting a “politically motivated” investigation. He also claimed that she attempted to interfere in the 2024 election and rounded out the note with threats to pull federal funding from her office.

Willis responded to Jordan’s letter with one of her own today. She flipped the script and accused the congressman of spreading “misleading” information about the investigation and “interfering” in her investigation for his own political gain.

“Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations,” Willis wrote of Jordan’s letter. “As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

And in a biting retort, Willis polished off the nine-page letter with a list of all of the things that Jordan could be doing with his time as a congressman complete with oversight authority instead of gaining headlines pen-palling with prosecutors.

“I do have some suggestions on how you can engage in productive legislative activity,” she wrote.

Read the full letter here:

