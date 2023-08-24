Fani Willis Hit With Jim Jordan’s Post-Trump Indictment Noise Routine

Latest
August 24, 2023 4:13 p.m.
Even during Congress’ August recess, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Republicans are using their slim majority to defend former President Donald Trump amid his mounting legal troubles by trying to publicly poke holes in prosecutors’ credibility.

It’s a fairly standard routine at this point. 

In a Thursday letter, the GOP-led Judiciary Committee announced they have launched another investigate the investigators charade, this time aimed at Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — just hours before the former president is expected to turn himself in and be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from Willis’ investigation into his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

In the 5-page letter addressed to Willis, Jordan wrote the “indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated.” 

Jordan’s investigation is straight out of the now very familiar House GOP playbook. Since getting the majority, MAGA Republicans in Congress have been persistent in using their authority to launch bogus investigations and issue subpoenas to those who have investigated Trump.

Jordan previously sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before he even brought charges against Trump. He’s also sent two letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland concerning Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations.

In his Thursday letter, the Ohio Republican assumes some sort of baseless, deep-state collusion between the Fulton County DA and the Justice Department from the start, asking Willis to hand over details on any federal funds her office receives as well as all communications with the Justice Department — including with Smith, who is currently leading two separate federal probes into Trump. Jordan lobbed the same accusations at Bragg’s office as well. 

Jordan demanded that Willis comply with the committee’s request and hand over the documents or communications by Sept. 7.

“Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary,” Jordan wrote. ”Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.”

Read the letter here:

