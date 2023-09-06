LIVE COVERAGE

All Systems Go On At Least One Georgia RICO Trial As Soon As October

September 6, 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPT. 20: Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
By
|
September 6, 2023

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said full speed ahead on Wednesday to an October trial for two key defendants in Fani Willis’ election conspiracy case.

Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell will go to trial alongside one another with jury selection scheduled to begin on Oct. 23. Both had asked to be separated from the other; a request which McAfee denied.

Willis’ prosecutors still want the remaining 17 defendants – including Trump – to start trial alongside the pair. McAfee said he was “skeptical” of that request for a mixture of reasons, many of them logistical, but ordered more briefing on the question.

That question will likely be resolved in the coming weeks. Until then, expect an early trial for Chesebro and Powell.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that they anticipated calling 150 witnesses in the course of a trial, and that they expected it to take four months, not including jury selection.

