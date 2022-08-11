What We Know About The Incident At The FBI Cincinnati Field Office

Latest
A seal reading "Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation" is displayed on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, DC, o August 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLD... A seal reading "Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation" is displayed on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, DC, o August 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
August 11, 2022 12:13 p.m.
Updated August 11, 2022 1:23 p.m.

Reports are coming in of an apparent break-in attempt at the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The FBI’s Cincinnati office issued a statement saying that at around 9:15 a.m. ET, “an armed subject attempted to breach” the office’s screening facility.

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71,” the rest of the statement reads.

The suspect has not been named. 

Statements from the FBI field office and the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency describe an unfolding standoff in a rural area 50 miles northeast of Cincinnati. 

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook that law enforcement had “traded shots” with a male suspect wearing body armor, and that, while the suspect had not yet been taken into custody, he was “contained.” The agency said there was a lockdown in effect for the one-mile radius at the intersection of Center and Smith roads in Chester Township, which is near the city of Wilmington. Sections of Interstate 71 and a nearby state highway were closed as a result of the incident, the agency said.

ABC News, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported the suspect was in a corn field and appeared to have a gunshot wound to his leg, but remained mobile.

What precisely unfolded at the Cincinnati FBI office remains murky. 

NBC’s Ken Dilanian reported, citing two law enforcement officials, that the incident began after a man fired a nail gun at the field office, before brandishing an AR-15 style rifle. 

One unnamed law enforcement source told Fox News that there were multiple shots fired. An on-air correspondent later said the suspect possibly used a nail gun. 

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency’s director relayed a report of law enforcement trying to stop an armed suspect driving a Crown Victoria, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The motive for the apparent assault wasn’t immediately clear. 

We will update as we gather more information. 

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office.
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York.
