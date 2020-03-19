Two Members Of Congress Test Positive For Coronavirus For The First Time

Two lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), announced on Wednesday that they have COVID-19. They are the first members of Congress to come down with the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, McAdams revealed that he had taken a test for the coronavirus the day prior after developing “a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing.”

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” McAdams said. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine.”

Diaz-Balart also announced that he had tested positive for the illness.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” the Republican lawmaker said in a statement. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Like McAdams, Diaz-Balart said that he will continue to work while under quarantine.