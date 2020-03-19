Latest
13 hours ago
Esper Says Navy Ships Treating Patients Without Coronavirus Will Help Alleviate Hospitals
14 hours ago
Judicial Watch Founder Sues Chinese Gov’t Over ‘Bioweapon’ COVID-19
14 hours ago
What Census Told Field Workers About Avoiding COVID-19 Before Pausing Operations

Two Members Of Congress Test Positive For Coronavirus For The First Time

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) announces he will vote yes on both articles of impeachment of President Trump on December 16, 2019 in Murray, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
By
|
March 19, 2020 8:05 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Two lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), announced on Wednesday that they have COVID-19. They are the first members of Congress to come down with the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, McAdams revealed that he had taken a test for the coronavirus the day prior after developing “a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing.”

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” McAdams said. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine.”

Diaz-Balart also announced that he had tested positive for the illness.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” the Republican lawmaker said in a statement. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Like McAdams, Diaz-Balart said that he will continue to work while under quarantine.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: