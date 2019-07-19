Global Denunciations Rain Down On Trump Amid Attacks On The Squad

World leaders across the globe are denouncing President Donald Trump’s attacks against “the squad,” particularly tweets that catalyzed the “send her back!” chants about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) this week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel:

“I distance myself from this decidedly and stand in solidarity with the women who were attacked,” she said Friday, per CNN. “The U.S.’s strength lies exactly in the fact that people of very different nationalities contribute to the strength of the American people. Those [statements] are sentiments which are very much in opposition to my impressions which I strongly believe in and it is something that undermines America’s strength.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May:

“The prime minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable,” a spokesperson told HuffPost on Monday. May also told Parliament herself that she “strongly condemned those comments made by President Trump,” according to the New York Times.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden

“Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him,” Ardern told Radio New Zealand Tuesday. “We take the view that our Parliament should be a representative place, it should look and feel like New Zealand, it should have a range of different cultures and ethnicities and never should a judgement be made about the origin of anyone, and their right, therefore, to be in Parliament as a representative.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“The comments made were hurtful, wrong and complete unacceptable,” Trudeau said Thursday, per ABC News. “And I want everyone in Canada to know that those comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”