Latest
UNITED STATES - 2017/05/07: Alan Dershowitz, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard, at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Dershowitz Defends Himself Amid Lawsuit, Citing His ‘Perfect Sex Life’
2 hours ago
Trump Suddenly Doesn’t Seem So Sorry About The ‘Send Her Back’ Chant
3Scalia100201 -- Eugene Scalia, nominee for Solicitor of Labor, speaks at his conformation hearing.
3 hours ago
Trump To Announce Scalia’s Son As New Labor Secretary Nominee
news

Global Denunciations Rain Down On Trump Amid Attacks On The Squad

Handout/Getty Images Europe
By
July 19, 2019 11:33 am

World leaders across the globe are denouncing President Donald Trump’s attacks against “the squad,” particularly tweets that catalyzed the “send her back!” chants about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) this week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel: 

“I distance myself from this decidedly and stand in solidarity with the women who were attacked,” she said Friday, per CNN. “The U.S.’s strength lies exactly in the fact that people of very different nationalities contribute to the strength of the American people. Those [statements] are sentiments which are very much in opposition to my impressions which I strongly believe in and it is something that undermines America’s strength.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May:

“The prime minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable,” a spokesperson told HuffPost on Monday. May also told Parliament herself that she “strongly condemned those comments made by President Trump,” according to the New York Times. 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden 

“Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him,” Ardern told Radio New Zealand Tuesday. “We take the view that our Parliament should be a representative place, it should look and feel like New Zealand, it should have a range of different cultures and ethnicities and never should a judgement be made about the origin of anyone, and their right, therefore, to be in Parliament as a representative.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

“The comments made were hurtful, wrong and complete unacceptable,” Trudeau said Thursday, per ABC News. “And I want everyone in Canada to know that those comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: