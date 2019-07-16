Latest
Trump Is Wondering Why Dems Don’t ‘Rebuke’ Squad For ‘Shouting Of The F…Word’

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
President Trump is clearly annoyed the House intends to vote on a resolution condemning his racist tweets about four progressive congresswomen of color.

Trump has tweeted about little else in recent days. On Tuesday morning he posted yet another thread of tweets complaining about Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Accusing the four congresswomen of color of “spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician,” Trump openly pondered why the House wasn’t voting to “rebuke” the “Radical Left.” He also accused the group of “shouting the F… word,” likely a reference to when Tlaib said “we’re going to impeach this motherfucker,” shortly after her election in 2018.

Trump can’t seem to move past his animosity toward the four women. He’s been roundly criticized by Democrats and some Republicans for posting racist tweets suggesting the women should go back to their home countries, even though all four of them are American citizens and three were born in the United States. The four of them held a press conference on Monday evening, and Omar tore into Trump over his pattern of racist attacks on people of color. Trump tripled down Monday evening after the presser: “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” he tweeted.

