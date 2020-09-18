Trump Uses A Teleprompter While Mocking Biden For Using A Teleprompter

Latest
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on September 17, 2020 in Mosinee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By
|
September 18, 2020 12:42 p.m.

President Donald Trump took a shot at his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Thursday night that visibly fell apart in yet another instance of Trump struggling to paint himself as more mentally capable than Biden.

“I’m watching what they’re doing with Biden where he’s using teleprompters,” Trump told his supporters during a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

“‘Move it up, move it up, I can’t see, I can’t see,'” the President continued, mock-quoting Biden.

“He’s shot,” Trump added. “He’s shot.”

Meanwhile, two teleprompters could be seen standing plainly a few feet away:

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on September 17, 2020 in Mosinee, Wisconsin.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump’s jab falls under one of his top campaign strategies: Smearing his challenger’s mental acuity. He and his campaign team often post videos on social media mocking Biden’s speech as slow and confused, and Trump has insisted that the Democratic candidate is “not all there.” The President also likes to brag about his own “amazing” cognitive ability, like being able to pass a test that required him to remember and repeat the words “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in order.

It’s been recently reported that these theories about Biden’s mental state might also be part of an active Russian disinformation campaign meant to “denigrate” Bidena campaign that the Trump administration attempted to hide.

But Trump’s favorite point of attack has frequently flopped in the face of his own rambling speeches, including a town hall that saw him refer to the herd immunity health strategy as “herd mentality,” assert that waiters “don’t think masks are good,” and claim that he “up-played” COVID-19 despite him directly admitting he had downplayed it.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
