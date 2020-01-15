Dishwashers Are Trump’s Enemies Now, Apparently

Add dishwashers to President Donald Trump’s weirdly long list of household staples he has beef with.

During a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Trump mentioned he was “approving new dishwashers that give you more water.”

“Anyone have a new dishwasher?” Trump asked the crowd. “I’m sorry for that. I’m sorry for that, it’s worthless.”

“They give you so little water,” he continued. “You ever see it? Air comes out. So little water.”

Trump proceeded to brag about how he was “putting the water back” and promised that “you’re going to have just as much as you’ve ever had.”

“Your dishes are gonna be beautiful,” he said. “I’m sorry that you just bought one of those brand-new pieces of garbage.”

He also complained about toilets, lightbubls, and showers, which he had previously bashed out of nowhere in December during a meeting about the fatal shooting at a Naval base in Pensacola, Florida.

Watch Trump below: