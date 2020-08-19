‘Ridiculous’: Jill Biden Shoots Down Attacks On Husband’s Cognitive Abilities

Jill Biden said Wednesday that the Trump campaign’s attacks on her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mental faculties were “ridiculous.”

“He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning til 11 at night, so that’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when asked if the claims had merit.

Jill Biden said that any attack on her husband’s sharpness is unfounded. She told Guthrie that the Democratic nominee is constantly on the phone with governors and conducting fundraisers and briefings.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday launched a digital ad that suggests the Democratic nominee has suffered cognitive decline over the past four to five years. The ad shows clips of the former Vice President from 2015 and 2016 speaking clearly and cuts it with footage of Biden appearing to stumble over his words during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Joe’s not all there,” Trump told Fox News in June. “Everybody knows it. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it.”

The remarks coming from Trump — who has tripped over his words in interviews and press conferences — were surprising to those who have long raised questions about the President’s own mental ability.

As he explored a strategy to undermine the mental acuity of his Democratic opponent, Trump began talking up a cognitive test he said he had taken, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity in a July phone interview that he “aced” it and later casting doubt that Biden could answer all of the questions.