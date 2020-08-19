Latest
Donald Trump, Jr. speaks as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens during a campaign stop Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
51 mins ago
‘Blow It Out’: How The Trump Campaign Mobilized Around Russian-Hacked Emails
2 hours ago
Pool Parties Provide Relief For Wuhan Residents After Strict COVID Lockdown
3 hours ago
AOC Bats Down Misguided ‘Scandal’ Over Bernie Nomination At DNC

‘Ridiculous’: Jill Biden Shoots Down Attacks On Husband’s Cognitive Abilities

Screengrab/NBC
By
|
August 19, 2020 10:50 a.m.

Jill Biden said Wednesday that the Trump campaign’s attacks on her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mental faculties were “ridiculous.”

“He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning til 11 at night, so that’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when asked if the claims had merit.

Jill Biden said that any attack on her husband’s sharpness is unfounded. She told Guthrie that the Democratic nominee is constantly on the phone with governors and conducting fundraisers and briefings.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday launched a digital ad that suggests the Democratic nominee has suffered cognitive decline over the past four to five years. The ad shows clips of the former Vice President from 2015 and 2016 speaking clearly and cuts it with footage of Biden appearing to stumble over his words during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Joe’s not all there,” Trump told Fox News in June. “Everybody knows it. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it.”

The remarks coming from Trump — who has tripped over his words in interviews and press conferences — were surprising to those who have long raised questions about the President’s own mental ability.

As he explored a strategy to undermine the mental acuity of his Democratic opponent, Trump began talking up a cognitive test he said he had taken, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity in a July phone interview that he “aced” it and later casting doubt that Biden could answer all of the questions.

Trump suggested that his ability to repeat the five words, in order — which he said at the time was the hardest part of his assessment — proves that he has “like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30