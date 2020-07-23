Trump Brags About Being Able To Recite 5 Words In Order To Prove Mental Fitness

President Donald Trump wants America to know that he’s extremely mentally stable, and he can prove it in five words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”

During an interview with Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on Wednesday, Trump recalled asking then-White House physician Ronny Jackson in 2018 to administer an “acuity” test to help fend off impressions that the President’s cognitive ability was in decline.

“The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question,” Trump told Siegel. “It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.'”

Bragging that the test is “actually not that easy, but for me it was easy,” Trump described how the experts administering the exam were allegedly blown away by his performance.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’” the President said. “I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

He then challenged his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, to take a similar test because “something’s going on.”

Trump talks about taking a cognitive test that involves him reciting “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in order. pic.twitter.com/2aClpz4RH6 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 23, 2020

Trump brags about being “cognitively there.” pic.twitter.com/BRQqZvmkJC — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 23, 2020

However, health experts say the exam Trump took (known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment) is less about proving one’s awe-inspiring cognitive strength and more as a simple means of checking whether the test taker has dementia.

Siegel showered Trump’s rambling speech with praise on Thursday morning.

“In a sense, that interview was a cognitive test, Ainsley, I have to tell you,” Siegel told “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“As you know, he is extremely sharp on every second, and he did a test on TV where he basically went through how great his memory is,” the doctor continued.

Fox contributor who interviewed Trump praises POTUS for being able to recite “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” pic.twitter.com/UneVesQytV — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 23, 2020

Trump’s comments fall in line with both his repeated attacks on “Sleepy Joe” Biden’s cognitive state and his obsession with proving his own mental (and physical) fitness.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has been demanding his campaign staff focus on painting Biden as mentally feeble as a main point of attack.