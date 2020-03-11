Trump To Address Nation From Oval At 9 PM ET

Latest
By
|
March 11, 2020 4:48 p.m.
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would address the nation from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. E.T.

The address comes as the Trump administration struggles to coordinate federal and local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to uncertainty and a plunging stock market.

More than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, and the number of newly confirmed cases has increased daily.

The White House has hinted at an economic stimulus package to address the impact of the pandemic, with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying Tuesday that it may include a payroll tax holiday and some measure to address workers who do not receive paid sick time.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump was reluctant to declare an emergency over the pandemic, something state health officials and experts told TPM was preventing essential resources from reaching areas of the country hardest hit by the disease.

This post has been updated.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
