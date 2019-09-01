Latest
Trump: Latest Texas Shooting ‘Hasn’t Really Changed Anything’ On Gun Control

September 1, 2019 2:48 pm
President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that Saturday’s deadly shootings in Texas haven’t changed how he plans on addressing gun violence.

“People want to do something, so we’re going to see,” Trump said. “This really hasn’t changed anything.”

“We’re doing a package and we’ll see how it comes about,” he continued. “It’s coming about right now, and a lot of people are talking about it. And that’s irrespective of what happened yesterday in Texas.”

On the subject of background checks as preventative measure against mass shootings, Trump claimed that “for the most part,” strong background checks “would not have stopped any of it.”

Police said least 7 people were killed and 21 injured during a shooting rampage in the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas on Saturday. Law enforcement has not determined a motive for the suspected gunman, who was killed by the police.

