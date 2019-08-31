Latest
Police: ‘Multiple Gunshot Victims’ In Odessa And Midland, Texas

August 31, 2019 6:45 pm
Police in Midland, Texas say an active shooter has been killed in nearby Odessa after reports of “multiple gunshot victims” in both cities after one or more suspects opened fire, according to the Associated Press.

Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa, told NBC News that at least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured.

The AP reports that the Midland, Texas Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects was seen driving a gold-colored vehicle and is armed. Odessa, Texas authorities said the other shooter was reported to be driving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Police in Odessa told the AP that at least one of the suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and fired at random, hitting multiple people.

The AP reported that Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa went into lockdown and are working to locate a shooter.

