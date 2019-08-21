Trump Tweets Out Conspiracist’s Quote Claiming POTUS Is ‘Second Coming Of God’

President Trump is feeling called to a higher purpose.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump blasted out a quote from a well-documented conspiracy theorist who claimed Israeli Jews see Trump as the “King of Israel” and equated the President to a messianic figure, or “the second coming of God.”

Trump thanked the conspiracist, Wayne Allen Root, for his “very nice words,” tagging “Fox and Friends”; Newsmax, where Root works; and Trump’s now-preferred news source One America News Network.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

…..all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Root is hardly shy about his embrace of some of the most racist, bombastic conspiracy theories. He’s one of the original birthers — following the racist conspiracy that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States — and touted conspiracies about Seth Rich’s death, including that key Democrats like Hillary and Bill Clinton and John Podesta were involved in the former DNC staffer’s death.

He has also claimed that the Las Vegas shooting massacre was actually orchestrated by ISIS and that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was rooted in “penis envy” because “Mueller’s is smaller than Trump’s.”