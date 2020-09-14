Latest
on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Dem Sen Demands Caputo Resignation After He Reportedly Accused Scientists Of ‘Sedition’
3 hours ago
Trump’s New NOAA Hire Is A Climate Science Denier Who Rails Against ‘Thug’ Mainstream
4 hours ago
NBC: DOJ IG Reviewing Roger Stone Sentencing Memo Debacle

Trump Boosts Xenophobic Post Calling Omar A Somali Who Was ‘Radicalized In Minneapolis’

(Getty Images)
By
|
September 14, 2020 3:43 p.m.

President Donald Trump retweeted a xenophobic post about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday baselessly accusing the Muslim congresswoman, who was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen after arriving in the country as a refugee, of being “radicalized.”

“One thing Somalia definitely doesn’t need is more Somalis radicalized in Minneapolis,” tweeted David Reaboi — a self-described national security expert who has a history of peddling Islamophobic conspiracy theories — in response to Omar’s post about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deporting people in her district to Somalia. It’s unclear what kind of so-called radicalization Reoboi is referring to.

Trump retweeted Reaboi’s post and claimed, “I am helping Minnesota greatly” and that “OBiden,” presumably referring to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, “was a Minnesota disaster.”

Omar’s office did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump has frequently targeted Omar, the first Somali-born member of Congress and also the first to wear a hijab on Capitol Hill, with xenophobic and Islamophobic smears accusing her of being insufficiently loyal to the U.S. Last year, the President tweeted a racist tirade suggesting that she, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), ought to “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” even though all four of them are U.S. citizens and all but Omar were born in the country.

The President also allowed his supporters to chant “send her back” as he was ranting about Omar during a rally last year.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30