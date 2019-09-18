Omar: Trump ‘Put My Life At Risk’ By Sharing False Claim I Partied On 9/11 Anniversary

Latest
PICO RIVERA, CA JANUARY 05, 2016 --- Los Angeles sheriff deputy Michael Galvan, left, warns a couple living under Freeway 5 bridge along San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera. LASD deputies ventured out in pouring rain looking for homeless encampments along river to warn inhabitants about danger of flooding and to provide them information of nearby shelters. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
September 18, 2019 2:38 pm
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s constant attacks put her life at risk.

Earlier that day, Trump retweeted a now-deleted video that, according to the Washington Post, used footage of Omar dancing at a Congressional Black Caucus event on September 13 to falsely claim she was “partying” on the anniversary of 9/11.

“Ilhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota,” Trump wrote in the retweet to his 64.4 million followers. “The new face of the Democrat Party!”

“This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress,” Omar shot back. “The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk.”

“What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?” she asked.

The video was posted by pro-Trump comedian Terrance K. Williams, from whom Trump has retweeted falsehoods before (such as Williams’ conspiracy theory that the Clintons were behind accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide).

Under Twitter’s safety rules, users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so.”

However, a Twitter spokesperson told TPM that the social media site “did not take action” on the tweet because Williams had deleted it himself.

Trump frequently attacks Omar, one of the first Muslims elected to Congress, with false accusations of disloyalty to the U.S., indifference to 9/11, and “hatred” of Israel.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
