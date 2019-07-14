Trump Launches Racist Attack Against ‘Progressive Democrat Congresswomen’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to rail against “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” and “the worst, most corrupt and inept” countries they supposedly come from.

In series of dog whistled-filled tweets, Trump complained about the unnamed congresswomen whom he claims come from “corrupt and inept” countries “loudly and viciously” telling the U.S. “how our government is to be run.”

He then suggested they “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump tweeted. “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

“I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he continued.

Though Trump didn’t specify exactly who he was referring to, U.S-born progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is of Puerto Rican descent and has been butting heads with House Speaker Nancy (D-CA) recently.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is from Somalia, also seemingly criticized Pelosi last week over the House Speaker’s comments about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Israeli government.

The other members of the House’s progressive “Squad” include Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), both of whom were born in the U.S like Ocasio-Cortez but also happen to be women of color.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019