Latest
Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
21 mins ago
Graham On Migrants: ‘I Don’t Care If They Have To Stay In These Facilities For 400 Days’
1 hour ago
Cuccinelli Won’t Say If ICE’ll Separate Undocumented Families In Upcoming Raids
22 hours ago
New Republic Pulls ‘Inappropriate And Invasive’ Op-Ed About Buttigieg’s Sexual Preferences
news

Trump Launches Racist Attack Against ‘Progressive Democrat Congresswomen’

TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
July 14, 2019 9:50 am

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to rail against “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” and “the worst, most corrupt and inept” countries they supposedly come from.

In series of dog whistled-filled tweets, Trump complained about the unnamed congresswomen whom he claims come from “corrupt and inept” countries “loudly and viciously” telling the U.S. “how our government is to be run.”

He then suggested they “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump tweeted. “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

“I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he continued.

Though Trump didn’t specify exactly who he was referring to, U.S-born progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is of Puerto Rican descent and has been butting heads with House Speaker Nancy (D-CA) recently.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is from Somalia, also seemingly criticized Pelosi last week over the House Speaker’s comments about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Israeli government.

The other members of the House’s progressive “Squad” include Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), both of whom were born in the U.S like Ocasio-Cortez but also happen to be women of color.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: