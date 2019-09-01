Trump Rants About Comey, China, ‘The Apprentice’ Amid Dorian And Texas Shooting

President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning ranting about former FBI director James Comey, the trade war with China, and even his reality TV show “The Apprentice” in wake of the deadly shootings in Texas and a looming category 5 hurricane headed toward the U.S.

Trump kicked off his Sunday with several retweeted several posts about Hurricane Dorian from FEMA and the National Hurricane Center before he pivoted to Comey and the new report from the Justice Department’s inspector general that found that the ex-FBI chief had improperly handled his infamous memos.

The President has spared two tweets about the shootings in the Texas cities of Odessa and Midland that left at least 5 people dead and 21 injured on Saturday: The first announcing that law enforcement was “fully engaged” with the shooting, and the second praising the Texas authorities for their response to the “terrible shooting tragedy.”

In between tweets and retweets about Dorian and Texas, Trump has lodged a bizarre brag about actress Debra Messing calling him “sir” after he was announced as the host of “The Apprentice,” gripes about the “Lamestream Media,” promises that the damage from his trade war with China is “absolutely worth it,” and further complaints about Comey.