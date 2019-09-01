Latest
1 hour ago
Hurricane Dorian Now Category 5; State Of Emergency Declared In FL, GA, SC, NC
2 hours ago
Beto On Latest Texas Shooting: ‘This Is F*cked Up’
MIDLAND, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby to where a gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy Odessa movie theater after multiple people were shot on August 31, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Reports indicate that at least two people are dead and 20 injured. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)
17 hours ago
Police: 5 Killed, 21 Injured After Shooting In Odessa And Midland, Texas
news

Trump Rants About Comey, China, ‘The Apprentice’ Amid Dorian And Texas Shooting

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
September 1, 2019 11:47 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning ranting about former FBI director James Comey, the trade war with China, and even his reality TV show “The Apprentice” in wake of the deadly shootings in Texas and a looming category 5 hurricane headed toward the U.S.

Trump kicked off his Sunday with several retweeted several posts about Hurricane Dorian from FEMA and the National Hurricane Center before he pivoted to Comey and the new report from the Justice Department’s inspector general that found that the ex-FBI chief had improperly handled his infamous memos.

The President has spared two tweets about the shootings in the Texas cities of Odessa and Midland that left at least 5 people dead and 21 injured on Saturday: The first announcing that law enforcement was “fully engaged” with the shooting, and the second praising the Texas authorities for their response to the “terrible shooting tragedy.”

In between tweets and retweets about Dorian and Texas, Trump has lodged a bizarre brag about actress Debra Messing calling him “sir” after he was announced as the host of “The Apprentice,” gripes about the “Lamestream Media,” promises that the damage from his trade war with China is “absolutely worth it,” and further complaints about Comey.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: