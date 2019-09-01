Hurricane Dorian Now Category 5; State Of Emergency Declared In FL, GA, SC, NC

Latest
September 1, 2019 10:46 am
The National Hurricane Center declared Hurricane Dorian, currently headed toward Florida and the Bahamas, as a category 5 storm on Sunday morning.

The NHC announced that Dorian’s maximum winds have reached almost 175 miles per hour with gusts over 200 miles per hour. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina have all declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Dorian is reaching the northern islands in the Bahamas. The NHC warned residents there to take “immediate shelter.”

